FixWell Appliance Repair Continues Serving Homeowners Across Marin County

Appliance Repair

FixWell Appliance Repair offers same-day and next-day appliance service in San Rafael, Mill Valley, Tiburon, Sausalito, Novato, and nearby communities.

Marin County homeowners have high standards — and they should. We show up on time, we're upfront about every cost, and we don't leave until the job is done right.” — Dan Semonov, Owner, FixWell Appliance Repair

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixWell Appliance Repair is highlighting its continued appliance repair service across Marin County, including San Rafael, Mill Valley, Tiburon, Sausalito, Novato, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Fairfax, and San Anselmo.The locally owned appliance repair company provides service for refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens, stoves, cooktops, and dishwashers. FixWell works with homeowners, tenants, and property managers throughout Marin County, with a focus on clear scheduling, upfront pricing, and practical repair recommendations.FixWell Appliance Repair was founded by Dan Semonov and is certified under California Bureau of Household Goods and Services License #48929. The company services common household appliance brands including Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, and GE, as well as premium kitchen brands such as Sub-Zero, Viking, Thermador, Bosch, and Wolf.“Marin County homeowners expect clear communication and reliable service,” said Dan Semonov, owner of FixWell Appliance Repair. “Our goal is to provide fast scheduling, honest diagnostics, and repair options that make sense for each customer.”The company offers Marin County appliance repair for a wide range of common appliance problems, including refrigerators not cooling, dishwashers not draining, dryers not heating, washers not spinning, and ovens or stoves not working properly. Technicians arrive with tools and commonly used replacement parts to support first-visit repairs when possible.FixWell also provides dedicated local service pages for customers searching for San Rafael appliance repair Appliance repair Tiburon , and appliance repair services in nearby Marin County communities.Same-day and next-day appointments are available based on schedule, service location, and parts availability.For more information, visit:or call (415) 448-7358.FixWell Appliance Repair888 4th St #18San Rafael, CA 94901fixwellco@gmail.com

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