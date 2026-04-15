Wheel Snipe Give Back Hockey Tournament Raises $4,000 for Philadelphia Blind Hockey

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First annual charity hockey tournament at Hatfield Ice Arena brings community together to support Philadelphia Blind Hockey.

Our goal with Wheel Snipe Give Back was to create something that brings people together and supports a cause that matters.” — Amanda, Marketing Agency Near You

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Agency Near You hosted the inaugural Wheel Snipe Give Back hockey tournament at Hatfield Ice Arena, raising just over $4,000 in support of Philadelphia Blind Hockey The event brought together local players, businesses, and supporters for a full day of competition and community engagement, all centered around a shared mission to expand access to hockey for athletes with visual impairments.Wheel Snipe Give Back marks the first charitable hockey tournament organized by Marketing Agency Near You, a marketing company focused on building real connections through strategic, community-driven initiatives. The tournament reflects the agency’s commitment to creating opportunities that extend beyond traditional marketing and into meaningful local impact.Philadelphia Blind Hockey provides adaptive hockey programs designed for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Funds raised during the tournament will support ice time, equipment, and program development, helping more athletes experience the game in an inclusive environment.“Our goal with Wheel Snipe Give Back was to create something that brings people together and supports a cause that matters,” said Amanda from Marketing Agency Near You. “This was a strong first step, and we are excited to continue building this into something even bigger each year.”The tournament took place at Hatfield Ice Arena and featured multiple teams competing in a fast-paced format. Spectators, volunteers, and sponsors played a key role in the event’s success, contributing to both the energy on the ice and the overall fundraising outcome.With $4,000 raised in its first year, Wheel Snipe Give Back has established a solid foundation for future growth. Marketing Agency Near You plans to make the tournament an annual event, with a focus on increasing participation, expanding partnerships, and growing its impact year after year.With plans to make Wheel Snipe Give Back an annual event, Marketing Agency Near You is focused on building long-term partnerships with businesses that want to be part of something that connects community, sport, and impact.Event SponsorsPower Player Event Sponsors:Beer-A-Rama, Grove Wellness Center, PB Adjusting, Star Labs 3D, LLC, Coleen Griffith with Cruise Planners, and 2B PhotosAdditional Event Sponsors:Beck Electric Actuators, Bob's Heating and Cooling, Tropic Shade Company, Permit Masters, JC Business Doctor, Blue Diamond Hardscape, Fortify IT Solutions, Vericrest Private Wealth, FZP Digital, ECI Comfort, HomeStarr Realty, Way Out Now, Adjusting Academy, Minding Our Business Podcast, Yardley Tattoo, Elizabeth Luckenbill with Edward Jones, Cooked with Feelings, Fire Your Boss, and Spirally PrettyRaffle Basket Sponsors:Bare Knuckle BBQ, The Bucks County Children's Museum, Chick-fil-A, Da Vinci Science Center, The Doylestown Bookshop, Franco Dreams, Lee's Hoagies, Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, Longwood Gardens, McCaffery's Food Market, Other World Philadelphia, Peddler’s Village, Philadelphia Blind Hockey, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Flyers Charities, Piccolo Trattoria, Pure Hockey, Raising Cane’s, the Reading Fightin Phils, Requip’d, Robertson’s Flowers & Events, Smiling Heart Designs, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Trenton Thunder, Unique Snacks, Weis Markets, along with friends and family of August Brody, the Fagioli Family, and the McGuire FamilyThe initiative reflects a consistent approach to growth and engagement, where each event builds on the last and strengthens the network around it.

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