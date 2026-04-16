Nearly Half of Texas Electricity Bill-Payers Saw Bills Rise Last Year, New Survey Finds

Nearly 50% of Texas consumers report that their electricity bills are higher than last year. Consumers are cutting other costs to afford their electricity bills.

ElectricityPlans.com survey of 1,000 Texans reveals bill strain, grid anxiety, and growing demand that tech companies pay their share of infrastructure costs.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly half of Texas electricity bill-payers (47.4%) saw their monthly bills rise over the past year, and more than one in four cut back on other expenses just to keep up, according to a new statewide survey commissioned by ElectricityPlans.com The survey, the second annual wave of the Texas Electricity Consumer Confidence Study, conducted April 6–7, 2026, by Pollfish, captures sentiment across bill affordability, grid reliability, plan shopping behavior, and the growing debate over who should pay for costs driven by Texas's booming data center industry. Overall provider satisfaction improved despite the strain, with the mean score rising to 7.7 out of 10, up from 6.3 in 2025.Rising Bills, Real SacrificesOf respondents who saw increases, 12.4% said their bill jumped more than 20%. Only 13.5% saw a decrease. The financial strain is showing up in behavior: 27.7% cut back on other expenses to afford their bill, 24.4% set their thermostat to an uncomfortable temperature, 16.5% delayed payment, and 14.3% received a late notice or disconnection warning.Grid Anxiety Is Driving Preparation — Especially in HoustonFive years after Winter Storm Uri and two years after Hurricane Beryl, grid reliability remains top of mind. A majority (57.2%) said they are "concerned" or "extremely concerned" about the grid's ability to handle this summer's demand, and 63.1% took some preparedness step in the past 12 months — stocking supplies (38.6%), buying a portable generator (22.2%), or investing in a battery backup system (15.4%). Houston residents were notably more prepared than Dallas residents (70.4% vs. 56.3%), a gap that reflects the region's direct experience with hurricane-driven outages.‘AI Should Pay Its Share’: Texans Point the Finger at Tech CompaniesTexas has become one of the nation's premier data center destinations, and ERCOT's load growth projections have risen sharply as a result. Most Texans (58.2%) said data centers and tech companies should primarily bear any resulting infrastructure or price increases, compared to just 17.2% who said all electricity users should share costs equally.Confusion About Electricity Rates PersistsWhile 52% of Texans chose their current provider based on the lowest rate, many don't fully understand what they're comparing. Thirty percent (30%) don't know that advertised rates differ from their effective rate, 28% don't know whether their plan includes a minimum usage fee or base charge, and 24% said the shopping process felt too complicated to compare plans fairly.“Twenty-five years after deregulation started in Texas, we continue to see confusion around complex rate structures, advertised rates and what consumers really pay,” said Kelly Bedrich, co-founder of ElectricityPlans.com, a comparison-shopping site that helps consumers avoid expensive electricity mistakes by showing rates based on usage.AI Shopping Tools May Be Steering Consumers Toward Confusing PlansNearly a quarter of Texans (22.6%) use ChatGPT or another AI tool to select a plan, and 57.4% use Google or another search engine — most of which now surface AI summaries as the top result. In testing, these tools consistently recommended bill credit plans as the cheapest option.“AI results add caveats about fine print, but consumers who rely on AI without reading the details may still end up paying higher effective rates,” said Bedrich.----------------------------------------------------About ElectricityPlans.comElectricityPlans.com is a licensed Texas energy broker and electricity comparison site that has helped Texas residential and small business customers find and evaluate electricity plans since 2017.Survey MethodologyThis survey was conducted April 6–7, 2026, among 1,000 Texas residents who identified as the primary electricity bill-payer in their household and confirmed they live in an area with electricity choice. It is the second annual wave of ElectricityPlans.com’s Texas Electricity Consumer Confidence Study. The first wave was conducted in April 2025. Data analysis was completed with assistance from AI tools, including Pollfish AI and Claude, with all findings confirmed by human analysis.

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