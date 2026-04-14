The First Jump Launches a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure of Survival, Power, and Galactic Conflict

The First Jump: Jackson Braly Book 1 by John Bessolo

John Bessolo introduces a gripping debut as an ordinary man is thrust across the universe into war, danger, and a transformation he cannot control.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Bessolo debuts an electrifying new science fiction adventure with The First Jump: Jackson Braly Book 1, a fast-paced novel that propels readers from Earth into a vast and dangerous universe. Blending action, suspense, and psychological tension, the book introduces a compelling new protagonist navigating a reality far beyond anything he has ever known.

Jackson Braly begins as an ordinary man, living in a world where humanity remains confined to Earth. His life takes a sudden and irreversible turn when a simple act of kindness triggers an accidental teleportation across the stars. Without warning, he is dropped into the middle of a violent planetary coup against a tyrannical queen, forcing him to confront a harsh and unfamiliar reality where survival is anything but guaranteed.

As Braly struggles to adapt, he finds unlikely allies among revolutionaries and outlaws, forming fragile bonds in a galaxy filled with danger. Together, they traverse alien worlds, encounter unfamiliar civilizations, and face the constant threat of predators lurking in the depths of space. Each step forward reveals a universe that is as unforgiving as it is awe-inspiring.

Yet the external dangers are only part of Braly’s challenge. After a mysterious encounter with a glowing crystal, he begins to experience intense physical pain, strange abilities, and unsettling voices that blur the line between power and madness. As these changes intensify, Braly must confront the possibility that the greatest threat to his survival may come from within.

Bessolo crafts a narrative that combines large-scale interstellar conflict with deeply personal stakes, exploring themes of identity, transformation, and resilience. The novel’s pacing and immersive world-building create a cinematic experience, while its psychological elements add depth and tension to Braly’s journey.

The First Jump is ideal for readers who enjoy character-driven science fiction with high-stakes action and layered storytelling. As the beginning of the Jackson Braly saga, it sets the stage for a series filled with mystery, conflict, and discovery.

John Bessolo’s Instagram handle is john_bessolo_author.

You can view the author’s website here: https://johnbessolo.com/

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/01ZogW2r

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