Dallas' Leading Luxury Real Estate Firm Allie Beth Allman & Associates Tops $1 Billion in Q1

As a new equity partner, Keith Conlon, president and CEO of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, celebrates the firm’s agents and team while announcing a record-breaking first quarter exceeding $1 billion in sales. New Estate in Preston Hollow. 10010 Strait Lane - $24,999,900 - Susie Thompson Gorgeous Highland Park. 4815 Saint Johns Drive - $24,900,000 - Allie Beth Allman

Equity Partnership Marks New Chapter as Firm Hits Record First Quarter Sales

This is a testament not only to the vibrancy of the Dallas market, but to our agents who offer the best-in-class expertise. We know the market. The local advantage is a game-changer.” — Keith Conlon, president & CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allie Beth Allman & Associates , the premier luxury real estate firm in Dallas, has achieved its best first quarter ever, topping sales of over $1 billion, including record-setting sales for the prime sales month of March.The company outperformed its competitors across the Dallas area, ending the first quarter with sales of $1,051,223,564, including $500 million in sales in March alone, also a record for the firm.It dominated the competitive affluent neighborhoods of Highland Park and University Park, where it represented nearly 42% of the market with sales totaling $145 million.Allie Beth Allman & Associates achieved record results in the first quarter even as other agencies across the Dallas area and in other parts of the country continued to find challenging real estate market conditions.“This is a testament not only to the vibrancy of the Dallas market, but to our agents who offer the best-in-class expertise,” said Keith Conlon, the company’s president and CEO. “We know the market. We know the neighborhoods. We know our clients and we know how to operate in the luxury space. The local advantage is a gamechanger.”Among the company’s highlights of the first quarter:• 641 transactions• 232 agents closed at least one house• 46 percent of homes sold topped $1 million• 5 percent of homes sold for $5 million or above• 14 agents each sold homes for $9 million or more• 30 agents surpassed total sales of $9 million or moreRecord Q1 Follows $4 Billion Sales in 2025In early January, Conlon made an equity investment in the company to enhance and prioritize its original vision and culture of local roots and relationships, while leveraging the global reach of HomeServices of America , which had purchased the company from founder Allie Beth Allman in 2015.Because of a record-setting 2025 in which the company topped $4 billion for the first time, Conlon believed 2026 would be another good year.“We had so many deals in the pipeline as the year ended and every agent I talked to said, ‘If all of this stuff that I have hits, I’m going to have a massive year,' ” Conlon said.Dallas Buyers Driving Record SalesAlthough out-of-town buyers continue to come to North Texas, local buyers are driving the deals throughout Dallas. All except one of the clients involved in transactions of $9 million were from the Dallas area, said Conlon, who joined the company in 2008 and has served as president & CEO since 2020.“We have really strong local buyers with deep roots and understanding of the market and they saw some really good houses come up for sale, so they jumped on them quickly,” he said. “People see cranes. They see construction. There is always something new coming to Dallas. Local buyers see the future, and they are feeding off of that.”Under Conlon’s leadership, Allie Beth Allman & Associates has generated more than $18 billion in sales since 2021.The company’s multibillion-dollar record-breaking performance also mirrors Dallas’ and North Texas’ rapid economic expansion, which has been driven by corporate relocations, population growth, a business-friendly climate, and lower cost-of-living and lower home prices compared to other major metropolitan areas.The Dallas area is regarded as the center of “Texas Wall Street,” the No. 2 financial services market in the country behind New York. It continues to rank as the top U.S. market for investment and development and is among the leaders for residential and commercial construction and demand.Conlon reiterated that the agents are the company’s driving force because they understand the importance of strategic sales, market knowledge, innovative technology and results-oriented marketing and are committed to the company’s culture of local roots and relationships.'The Very Best is Still Ahead'Alex Perry, consistently the No. 1 agent at the firm, and No. 1 in Texas, according to RealTrends, joined the company 20 years ago because he believed it represented the best in Dallas. He still does.“Other companies have come and gone, but Allie Beth Allman has not just stood the test of time, it has stayed the market leader,” he said. “When you work with an Allie Beth agent and that sign goes up, you know the high quality of the home and of the agent selling it, someone who has the heart of an entrepreneur who values relationships and puts the client first to get the deal done.”Conlon said that upon seeing the official numbers earlier this month, he sent an email to agents congratulating and thanking them, along with a photograph of the company’s agents from 2012 that had a note that read: “One Year. One Office. $1 billion.”“That was a big deal doing $1 billion in one year back then, but doing $1 billion in just one quarter now is just absolutely amazing,” Conlon said. “Going forward and hopefully reproducing that every quarter might be a dream to some, but I think it’s possible and I believe the very best is still ahead.”

Allie Beth Allman & Associates Surpasses $1 Billion in Record Q1

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