Old Economy Village Invites Visitors to Explore its 2026 Event Season

Annual festivals and living history programs offer chance to experience 19th-century life

AMBRIDGE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Old Economy Village has announced its 2026 calendar of public programs and events, offering visitors a range of opportunities to explore 19th-century life through demonstrations, living history, and seasonal programming.The 2026 season features several large-scale events scheduled throughout the year, beginning in the spring. On May 2, A Day in the Life: Civil War Living History will feature reenactors portraying both military and civilian experiences of the 1860s, including encampments, drills, and interpretive demonstrations across the site. The program will also include a period fashion show highlighting Civil War-era clothing, and visitors are encouraged to attend in period attire.On August 22, the Heritage Grape Harvest Festival will highlight the site’s agricultural history with demonstrations related to grape harvesting and traditional practices, along with additional activities for visitors. The event reflects the historical importance of agriculture and communal labor within the Harmonist Society.On December 5 and 6, Christmas in the Village will feature programming focused on 19th-century holiday traditions. Historic buildings throughout the site will be decorated, with demonstrations and seasonal activities interpreting how the community observed the season.“In 2026, we’re focused on giving visitors opportunities to experience history in ways that are both engaging and accessible,” said Heather Hicks, Site Administrator at Old Economy Village. “Our programs highlight the craftsmanship, innovation, and shared labor that built communities like Economy and the nation as a whole, inviting visitors to connect with these stories through hands-on, meaningful experiences.”In addition to these events, Old Economy Village will host an America250 series, which connects the site’s history to the broader context of the United States’ 250th anniversary, as well as Homeschool Days, which provide structured, hands-on educational programming for students and families.Located in Beaver County, Old Economy Village preserves the history of the Harmonist community and provides year-round access to exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs. The 2026 event schedule is designed to complement ongoing interpretation at the site and encourage repeat visitation across multiple seasons.A full calendar of events, including dates and program details, is available at www.oldeconomyvillage.org About Old Economy VillageOld Economy Village is a National Historic Landmark located in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, just northwest of Pittsburgh. The site preserves the history of the Harmonist Society, a 19th-century religious communal group known for its economic success and craftsmanship. The site features historic buildings, artifacts, and exhibits that interpret daily life, industry, and culture within the community. Through guided tours, educational programs, and public events, Old Economy Village offers visitors an opportunity to experience early American history in a dynamic, immersive setting.

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