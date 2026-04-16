Extraordinary Castiglioni books on exhibit at the New York Antiquarian Book Fair, Armory Park Avenue, NYC

Cover of "One Hour for Piano" superlative Castiglioni Codex book Inside page of "One Hour for Piano", a wonderful example of Castiglioni Codex bespoke creations Cover of "The Sinking of the Titanic" by Castiglioni Codex

New York Antiquarian Book Fair, Armory Park Avenue, NYC April 30 - May 3, 2026

We are excited to showcase three of our recent creations to savvy connoisseurs and rare books collectors in America. The spirit of Renaissance is very much alive with today's art patrons.” — Pietro Molteni

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America's (ABAA) New York International Antiquarian Book Fair (NYIABF), has established itself as the premier antiquarian book fair globally over its 60+ years of operation. Annually, exhibitors from around the globe gather at the historic Park Avenue Armory in New York City, showcasing a wealth of materials such as rare books , maps, illuminated manuscripts, fine bindings, illustrations, historical documents, photographs, prints, memorabilia, and ephemera.The event will take place at the iconic Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Avenue, New York, from April 30 until May 3, 2026. CASTIGLIONI CODEX , the Milan-based producer of superlative hand-bound books, will be present at the Park Avenue Armory at the stand of Bernard Quaritch Ltd (Stand C4) during this event, where it will showcase three of its recent creations:The Sinking of the TitanicThis artist’s book transforms the haunting story of the Titanic’s final moments into a powerful visual and tactile experience. It is the book transposition of The Sinking of the Titanic, the musical work by Gavin Bryars written in 1969—the first composition inspired by the Titanic story—imagining the ship’s orchestra playing as it sank. Luigi Castiglioni reinterprets this narrative through typography, color, and texture, evoking sound dissolving into the depths. Fragments of memory, imagined echoes, and striking visual interventions—enhanced by the original etchings of the Spanish artist Cristina Iglesias—converge into a poetic meditation on loss, resonance, and the fragile persistence of human expression.Boulez – HommagesCreated in a strictly limited edition of 150 copies, Boulez – Hommages is a monumental handcrafted artist’s book conceived as an intimate tribute to one of the most influential musical figures of the 20th century. It was at the center of the exhibition at the New York Philharmonic in fall 2025, celebrating 100 years since the birth of the great composer and orchestral conductor, who served as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic from 1970 to 1977. Rather than a conventional biography, it gathers personal reflections, each signed in the original, from leading cultural figures (from Daniel Barenboim to Renzo Piano), alongside rare, previously unpublished photographs, offering a deeply human portrait. Each volume, printed on exceptional handmade paper and individually bound, stands as a unique sculptural object that unites memory, craftsmanship, and artistic homage.One Hour for PianoThis artist’s book celebrates the American composer Tom Johnson, a pioneering figure of musical minimalism, through a work that bridges sound and visual art. It is paired with a remarkable 37-foot-long leporello (folded score), conceived as both a musical composition and a sculptural object, inspired by the aesthetics of minimalist artists—Sol LeWitt above all—inviting the viewer to experience music spatially. Created in close collaboration with the composer shortly before his passing in 2024, each copy includes handwritten elements, signatures, and a recording of his voice, making it both a final artistic statement and a rare, deeply personal artifact.You can discover the fascinating world of bespoke hand-bound books by CASTIGLIONI CODEX atBernard Quaritch Ltd (Stand C4)and meet in person Pietro Molteni, Chairman, who will be present at:The Opening Night Preview: Thursday, April 30Friday, May 1, and Sunday, May 3For individual appointments, please contact:Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications Incat: tchaunu@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com

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