Clean Pro Data Reveals ‘Repair Gap’ in FEMA Winter Storm Fern Countie

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Deferred-maintenance quote rate jumped from 30.9% to 60.2% in Tennessee counties named in FEMA's Winter Storm Fern declaration as spring storm season begins

The damage from Winter Storm Fern has made visible what deferred maintenance actually costs — and spring severe weather season in Tennessee has just begun.” — onathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners across the 29 Tennessee counties named in the Federal Emergency Management Agency's amended Winter Storm Fern disaster declaration are entering the state's peak severe weather season with compromised water-diversion systems and a measurable surge in long-deferred gutter maintenance, according to new Q1 2026 data released by Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. The pattern — which Clean Pro is calling the "Repair Gap" — provides the clearest data picture yet of how a single federally declared winter event compounds into the insurance-claim risk exposure that follows it.Clean Pro reviewed every residential quote request submitted from Tennessee between August 2025 and April 2026. In the FEMA-declared counties, the share of homeowners reporting that their gutters had not been cleaned in more than one year climbed from 30.9 percent before Winter Storm Fern to 60.2 percent afterward — a 95 percent relative increase in an 82-day window. Counties outside the FEMA declaration zone, where gutter neglect was already more common at the baseline, held essentially flat at roughly 60 percent throughout the same period. The post-Fern declared-county rate converged with the neglected-baseline rate of the counties that were spared — as if the storm had erased the maintenance gap overnight.The Federal Emergency Management Agency amended Tennessee's Winter Storm Fern disaster declaration on April 11, 2026, adding Individual Assistance eligibility for 29 counties covering the Nashville Memphis , Clarksville, and Jackson metropolitan areas. All 95 Tennessee counties were designated for Public Assistance. Winter Storm Fern struck Tennessee between January 22 and January 27, 2026, knocking out power to more than 300,000 homes.Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Carter Lawrence and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued a joint statement advising storm-affected homeowners to document damage and file claims promptly, warning that storm-chasing contractors and scam operators historically target federally declared disaster zones in the weeks that follow.The timing of the quote-request surge coincides with an unusually active spring forecast. AccuWeather's 2026 severe weather outlook projected an above-average tornado, flooding, and hail season for Tennessee. The National Weather Service documented a regional severe weather event on April 2, 2026, marking the official start of Tennessee's primary severe weather season. Tennessee sits within the Dixie Alley corridor — the geography where tornado and hail frequency converge with the oldest pockets of American housing stock, and where a winter freeze event followed immediately by a severe spring storm season creates the conditions for what Clean Pro's data now documents."The standard narrative after a winter storm is roof damage, frozen pipes, and power outages. The story the data is actually telling is different," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "Gutters are the first line of defense against foundation pooling and roof intrusion during heavy rain events. Ice dams from Winter Storm Fern compromised that exact mechanism in the counties FEMA just named, and homeowners in those counties are calling us at twice the rate they were three months ago. The damage from Winter Storm Fern has made visible what deferred maintenance actually costs — and spring severe weather season in Tennessee has just begun."The three Tennessee metropolitan areas that anchor the dataset tell distinct stories. In Nashville, within Davidson County — inside the declaration zone and the heart of the Middle Tennessee epicenter — the deferred-maintenance signal was strongest. In Memphis, within Shelby County and also inside the declaration zone, the same signal repeated across a markedly older housing stock dominated by pre-1970 construction. In Knoxville , within Knox County, Clean Pro's data served as a control group — East Tennessee was spared the worst of Winter Storm Fern, and the deferred-maintenance rate there did not meaningfully change. The contrast between the declared-zone metros and the spared metro is what produces the Repair Gap.The Tennessee Housing Development Agency's 2026 Housing Market at a Glance, released in February 2026, documents a state housing market in transition — rapid new-construction growth in Nashville's suburban ring juxtaposed against aging core stock in Memphis and East Nashville. The Insurance Information Institute reports that the average structural water damage claim is $15,400, and standard homeowner policies exclude water damage attributed to deferred maintenance. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information records Tennessee as one of the most disaster-prone states in the country by billion-dollar event count.Tennessee homeowners who want to understand the cleaning frequency recommended for their specific zip code can use Clean Pro's free gutter cleaning frequency tool, which combines 30-year NOAA precipitation data, U.S. Forest Service canopy data, and USDA hardiness zone data across 33,538 zip codes. Clean Pro serves more than 840 cities across 43 states, including 27 Tennessee metropolitan areas, with pricing determined by satellite-measured linear footage. Homeowners can learn more at cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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