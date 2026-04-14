Music Industry Icon Clive Davis To Speak At Inaugural Edition Amplify Music Investment Conference

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Legendary executive behind Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Patti Smith, Janis Joplin, and Bruce Springsteen interviewed by son Fred Davis at financial conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplify Music Investment Summit Announces Music Industry Icon Clive Davis To Speak At Inaugural Edition Of ConferenceThe legendary executive behind Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Patti Smith, Janis Joplin, and Bruce Springsteen will be interviewed by son and Raine Partner Fred Davis at financial conferenceNew York, NY – April 14, 2026 — The Amplify Music Investment Summit, the conference exploring music as a global investment asset class, taking place on May 8, announced today that Clive Davis, one of the most influential executives in the history of recorded music, will join the inaugural event in an unprecedented one-on-one conversation with his son Fred Davis, Partner at The Raine Group and one of the music industry's foremost investment bankers.The conversation will mark Clive's first appearance at a dedicated investment conference, as well as the first time he has been interviewed by Fred. The announcement builds on a program that already includes a keynote discussion among Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group Global Head of Strategy Lisa Yang, and CNBC anchor Jon Fortt, alongside sector-focused discussions spanning streaming, content and distribution, global markets, IP valuation, and AI-driven innovation.The conversation between Clive and Fred Davis – spanning more than a century of combined experience across artist development, deal-making and capital markets – reflects the breadth of perspective Amplify is designed to bring to the full spectrum of investors now engaging with music, and offers attendees a rare window into the thinking of two executives who have shaped the modern music industry.Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music Entertainment, said: “Few industries have reinvented themselves as many times as the music business has in my lifetime, and it has always come out on top. This has been thanks, above all, to one thing: great artists and great songs are among the most valuable things in the world. The investment community is now waking up to what those of us in music have always known, and I'm enormously proud to have seen Fred at the vanguard of that shift, driving greater investment in the industry and, by extension, greater opportunities for artists.”Fred Davis, Partner, The Raine Group, said: "Across my career, I have watched the music industry undergo all sorts of upheavals in significantly transformative ways. The financial community is ever increasingly comfortable with the music industry - the returns are compelling and demonstrate the strength of the asset class. Because of the proven, long-standing value of music there exist many compelling opportunities for the investment community in music. I cannot think of anyone better suited than my father to help explain what makes music so valuable.”Over a career spanning more than five decades, Clive Davis has shaped the artistic and commercial trajectory of popular music more than almost any other executive of his generation. At Columbia Records, where he rose to President, he signed Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Aerosmith and Billy Joel. At Arista Records, which he founded in 1974, he launched the careers of Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow and Patti Smith, and guided Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick through defining career reinventions. At J Records, and subsequently Sony Music Entertainment, where he continues to serve as Chief Creative Officer, he introduced successive generations of artists including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson to global audiences. A four-time Grammy-winning producer and recipient of the Grammy Trustees Award, Clive Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and established the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, cementing a legacy that extends from the recording studio to the classroom.Fred Davis is one of the most active dealmakers at the intersection of music and capital markets. As a Partner at The Raine Group since 2014, he has advised on and invested in billions of dollars of music transactions, including the $170 million refinancing of SoundCloud, the $230 million sale of CD Baby's digital operations to Downtown Music Holdings, and advisory roles on transactions involving Warner Music Group and HYBE. Before Raine, Fred co-founded CODE Advisors – an early supporter of Spotify, Shazam and Supercell – and prior to that he founded the entertainment law firm Davis Shapiro & Lewit. He also served as Executive Vice President at EMI Records and sits on the boards of SoundCloud and Firebird.The Amplify Music Investment Summit is a joint presentation of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC Conference, in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners. The summit takes place on May 8, 2026 at Virgin Hotels New York City.Other confirmed speakers include Josh Gruss, Founder and CEO of Round Hill Music; Natalia Nastaskin, Partner and Chief Content Officer of Primary Wave Music; Steve Salm, Chief Business Development Executive at Concord; Cameron Smalls, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley; Rob Jonas, CEO of Luminate; Barry Massarsky, Partner at Citrin Cooperman; and Larry Miller, Clinical Professor at NYU Steinhardt's Music Business Program.Additional speakers and participants will be announced in the coming weeks.ENDSAbout Amplify Music Investment SummitThe Amplify Music Investment Summit is a New York City-based conference exploring the full investment landscape of the global music industry. As a joint initiative of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC music and technology conference, Amplify is apremium forum where leaders across finance and music converge to examine music as an investable, scalable, and globally traded asset class.Additional speakers and participants will be announced in the coming weeks.For more information, please visit: https://www.amplifyinvestmentsummit.com/ Media ContactFourth Pillar (Claire Turvey / Jose Guariglia / James Geddes / Hannah Tavakkolizadeh)amplify@fourthpillarpr.comConference Contact: Joanne Abbot Green joanne@mondo.nyc

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