A Long Haul to Hell Uncovers the Dark Secrets Hidden on America’s Highways

A Long-Haul to Hell: A Trucker's Road to Carnage by Gary Trent

Gary F. Trent delivers a chilling collection of stories examining crime, isolation, and the unsettling realities hidden within long haul trucking culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gripping and unsettling new release, A Long Haul to Hell: A Trucker’s Road to Carnage, author Gary F. Trent offers a stark look into the darker corners of life on the open road. Drawing from years of experience in law enforcement, Trent presents a collection of stories that explore crime, isolation, and the hidden dangers that can exist far from public view.

Set against the backdrop of long, empty highways and endless miles, the book examines what can happen when individuals operate beyond the watchful eyes of society. Trent raises a provocative question at the heart of the narrative: Does the profession attract those with dangerous tendencies, or does the solitude and anonymity of the road create something far more troubling over time?

Through a series of intense and thought-provoking accounts, the book delves into the psychology of individuals who live and work in isolation. The stories highlight how distance, anonymity, and lack of oversight can create conditions where darkness thrives unnoticed. Each narrative invites readers to confront uncomfortable possibilities about what may exist just beyond the surface of everyday life.

Trent’s background in law enforcement adds a layer of authenticity and credibility to the work. His insights into criminal behavior and investigative experience inform the storytelling, creating a tone that is both realistic and deeply unsettling. The result is a collection that feels grounded while still delivering suspense and tension.

The inspiration behind A Long Haul to Hell comes from years of observation and unanswered questions. Trent seeks to shed light on a subject that is rarely discussed openly, encouraging readers to think critically about the environments where crime can develop unnoticed.

This book is ideal for readers who enjoy true crime-inspired fiction, psychological suspense, and stories that explore the darker aspects of human behavior. It appeals to those interested in narratives that challenge perception and reveal hidden truths.

Gary F. Trent brings a direct and uncompromising voice to his writing, offering a perspective shaped by real-world experience. His work captures the tension between what is seen and unseen, creating a reading experience that is both compelling and thought-provoking.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/09REIX8Q

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