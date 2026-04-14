BMA Conventions to Host Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026 in Dallas

A curated, invite-only gathering of senior healthcare executives and technology leaders focused on the future of intelligent healthcare infrastructure.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATEMay 27–29, 2026VENUEDoubleTree by Hilton Dallas Market CenterLOCATIONDallas, TexasBMA Conventions announces the Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026, an exclusive three-day event bringing together 150 senior healthcare executives and 25 vetted technology providers to shape the next generation of healthcare infrastructure.Hosted in Dallas — one of the nation’s fastest-growing healthcare innovation hubs and home to the world-renowned UT Southwestern Medical Center — the convention delivers a high-impact experience centered on transformation, collaboration, and actionable insights.Attendees will engage in pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, expert keynote sessions, curated networking receptions, and hands-on technology showcases — all designed to move beyond conversation and deliver measurable outcomes.KEY TOPICS– AI-driven facility operations– Patient-centric facility design– Smart building infrastructure– Emergency preparedness & resilience– Cybersecurity & data protection– Regulatory compliance– Energy efficiency & sustainability– Predictive maintenance & IoTRegistration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for both delegates and solution providers. Spots are limited — this is a curated, invite-only experience.CONTACTDelegates & Solution ProvidersEmail: info@bmaconventions.comPhone: +1 214-937-5917bmaconventions.com/smart-healthcare-facilities-convention-2026

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