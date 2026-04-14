Governor Newsom announces the latest digital technology at the DMV to fight identity fraud and reduce wait times

“Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California continues to set the national standard for secure, forward‑looking public services,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “This card technology reflects our commitment to protecting Californians from identity theft and fraud by putting cutting‑edge tools directly into the hands of businesses and consumers.”

Protecting Californians from fraud

The newly introduced digital signature on the back of identification cards, will allow for easy-to-use, open-source card readers to quickly verify whether a signature is valid, or has been altered or revoked — a huge step that ensures the safety of Californians.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that fraud nationwide reached $15.85 billion in 2025, with identity theft representing the largest segment. California had 435,985 reported cases of fraud last year.

“Identity theft is growing rapidly and when people have their identity stolen, they lose precious time and money. People want to know that their California-issued identity card is secure,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The new high tech digital signature and card reader software we offer is the latest example of how California and the DMV are helping to prevent fraud.”

Californians do not need to rush to get a new driver’s license or identification card. They will remain valid until their expiration date. Customers who wish to replace their current card can request one online at Replacement Driver’s License Request – California DMV . Applicable replacement card fees will apply.

Click here to learn more about the technical specifications and source code and here to verify authenticity of the new cards.

Short wait times, faster lines

Going further, DMV rolled out a second improvement that allows customers to self-check in at DMV offices by scanning a QR code. This Virtual Intake Process (VIP) is designed to reduce customer wait times, minimize congestion inside offices and ensure consistent service delivery statewide.

Now, at DMV offices across California, customers can immediately get in line by scanning a QR code at the entrance when they arrive and will be notified when their turn approaches. This new feature is an addition to the online self-check in option the DMV launched in 2021. Customers who are not able to self-check-in can check in at the “Information” desk upon arrival.

Leading in government efficiency

Governor Newsom has made efficiency a top priority since the start of his Administration. In 2019, the Governor established the Office of Data Innovation, a group of technology experts dedicated to supporting other state agencies, departments, and employees to utilize data, technology, and principles of human-centered design common in the private sector to improve the delivery of services to Californians.

Prioritizing efficiency and innovation — with appropriate safeguards protecting privacy, safety, and civil liberties — Governor Newsom has: