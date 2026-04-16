Golda Zahra's Debut Album ‘Free’ Takes Flight

“O Mio Babbino Caro” Single and Video Out April 24 / 1st EP MY NAME IS GOLDA Set for Release May 22 / Full Album GOLDA ZAHRA FREE Lands October 16, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golda Zahra, the luminous 27-year-old from Los Angeles, who has captivated audiences with her radiant voice, emotional depth and magnetic stage presence is set to reach new heights with her groundbreaking debut album project, GOLDA ZAHRA FREE. The album was produced, arranged and conducted by internationally renowned Maestro Steven Mercurio, (Bocelli/Pavarotti/Sting) and recorded with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

The musical journey begins April 24 with the launch of the first single, Puccini’s classic “O Mio Babbino Caro,” accompanied by a short video that captures her captivating voice and stunning beauty, evoking the glamour of a golden age. “This is one of the most quintessential pieces for sopranos,” states Golda. ‘It is well known and everyone who hears it falls in love with it.” The first EP MY NAME IS GOLDA will be released May 22, 2026, with Golda performing works from Puccini and Gounod.

Over the next six months the project will release as a series of EPs and singles, a musical odyssey moving from classic opera arias to eclectic departures that will showcase Ms. Zahra’s freedom from artistic restraints. Many of the tracks will be featured with accompanying music videos, creating an immersive experience revealing an artist exploring her musical horizons.

The excitement builds, along with a series of showcases and concerts, towards the full album GOLDA ZAHRA FREE scheduled for release October 16. Featuring repertoire from Puccini to Queen, Verdi and Mozart to Lerner and Loewe, Jon Batiste, and more, Golda’s voice soars across genres, transcending categorization.

1st EP Release MY NAME IS GOLDA - May 22

Quando me’n vo (Puccini)

Je Veux Vivre (Gounod)

Tu che di Gel (Puccini)

All tracks:

Maestro Steven Mercurio (conductor)

GOLDA ZAHRA (Soprano)

Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Czech National Symphony Orchestra Choir (++)

Maestro Steven Mercurio stated: “Golda’s joy is music and music is her joy, regardless of the genre. She is equally at home with opera, Broadway and pop - radiating a genuine love and power to communicate that’s all her own.”

In Golda’s own words: “What a thrill it was to record in Prague with Maestro and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. “Free” symbolizes my belief that I need not be defined by tradition. Music is for everyone, and I hope to capture music lovers of all genres and generations with the magic of a heartfelt performance.”

MEDIA CAN ACCESS DIGITAL PRESS KIT WITH FULL DOWNLOAD OF MUSIC, PHOTOS, VIDEO, COMPLETE BACKGROUND INFO AND MORE HERE

This is the beginning of something extraordinary!

Lauded by the Los Angeles Times as the “rising star of the opera world and a promising young opera singer,” Golda has already garnered awards and is quickly emerging as a singer preparing for the world stage. Driven to share her vocal gifts, she possesses an innocence and generosity of spirit all too rare. Most critically, she defies the need to be confined by any specific genre, “I love it all,” she says. After conquering Los Angeles with four sold-out concerts in 2025 and stealing the show (Hollywood Times) as Liu in Puccini's Turandot at Walt Disney Concert Hall, 2026 promises to leave audiences spellbound as she embarks on the next phase of her ascent to stardom!

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