ADT to Pay $1.3M to Servicemembers for Illegal Charges

Note: Read the full settlement here.

The Justice Department today announced that ADT LLC doing business as ADT Security Services, the nation’s largest home security services company, will pay over $1.3 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by imposing unlawful charges on at least 3,400 servicemembers who terminated their home security services contracts after receiving military relocation orders.

“Members of our Armed Forces dutifully respond to the defense needs of our Nation, sometimes with very little notice,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to ensuring that our servicemembers’ rights are protected so that they can focus on their military mission.”

“Servicemembers should not have to fight companies at home while they are serving our country abroad,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “As a career military officer with over 23 years of service, I know firsthand that orders can come with little notice and require immediate action. The law is clear — when servicemembers receive relocation orders, they have the right to terminate contracts without penalty beyond the current billing period. This settlement returns over $1.3 million to affected servicemembers and ensures that companies understand those protections are not optional. We will continue to enforce the law and protect those who protect us.”

The Department alleges that ADT illegally imposed a 30-day notice requirement on servicemembers who terminated their home security contracts. The Department maintains that ADT’s 30-day notice policy violated the SCRA, which allows servicemembers to terminate certain consumer contracts any time after receiving military orders to relocate to a location that does not support the contract. When a servicemember terminates a contract under the SCRA, companies cannot charge any fees beyond the current billing period.

Under the settlement, ADT will pay up to $1,260,000 in compensation to the affected servicemembers. ADT will also be required to pay a $79,380 civil penalty, which is the maximum penalty for a first violation of the SCRA, and make policy and training changes to avoid committing future violations.

The Department’s enforcement of the SCRA is conducted by the Civil Rights Division’s Housing and Civil Enforcement Section in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices throughout the country. Since 2011, the Department has obtained over $488 million in monetary relief for 152,000 servicemembers through its enforcement of the SCRA. For more information about the Department’s SCRA enforcement efforts, please visit www.servicemembers.gov.

Servicemembers and their dependents who believe that their rights under the SCRA may have been violated should contact the nearest Armed Forces Legal Assistance Program Office. Office locations can be found at legalassistance.law.af.mil.