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Collin County man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison as part of the Homeland Security Task Force for trafficking meth and cocaine in the Eastern District of Texas

A McKinney man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison as part of the Homeland Security Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

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Collin County man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison as part of the Homeland Security Task Force for trafficking meth and cocaine in the Eastern District of Texas

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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