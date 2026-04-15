'Celebrating Justice' Podcast Returns for Season Three, Premiering with the Lawyer Who Took On DuPont (and Won)

Trial Lawyer's Journal Cover image for TLJ No. 03 Robert Bilott - "Celebrating Justice" Ep. 57

Presented by Trial Lawyer’s Journal and CloudLex, the acclaimed podcast spotlights the plaintiffs' attorneys reshaping American justice — one case at a time

Personal injury lawyers don't just win cases — they change laws, bring justice for their clients, hold institutions accountable, and reshape the narrative around who the law is actually for.” — Chad Sands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Celebrating Justice ," the podcast dedicated to amplifying the voices and victories of America's plaintiffs' trial lawyers, today announced the launch of its third season. Presented by Trial Lawyer’s Journal and CloudLex , the end-to-end personal injury management software that unifies the work of running a PI practice, Season Three opens with one of the most consequential environmental litigators of our time: Robert Bilott, the attorney whose decades-long battle against DuPont over PFAS contamination inspired the acclaimed film Dark Waters and helped expose one of the largest corporate cover-ups in American history.Since its debut, "Celebrating Justice" has spent over two years pulling back the curtain on the plaintiffs' bar — spotlighting the trial lawyers who stand between ordinary people and the most powerful corporations, governments, and institutions in the world. Season One and Season Two featured wide-ranging conversations exploring landmark verdicts, the human cost of their cases, and the personal resilience required to fight battles that can span decades. The series has built a loyal audience among legal professionals, advocates, and anyone who believes the courthouse door should be open to everyone.Season Three picks up that mission with even greater urgency. Robert Bilott's premiere episode sets the tone: a deeply reported, candid conversation about what it takes to pursue the truth when the odds — and the resources — are stacked against you. Bilott's work directly led to regulatory action on "forever chemicals" affecting millions of Americans, and his story is a testament to what a single determined trial lawyer can accomplish."Season Three is about continuing to shine a spotlight on what trial lawyers are doing for this country and for their clients," said Chad Sands, Editor in Chief of the Trial Lawyer’s Journal and VP of Marketing at CloudLex. "Personal injury lawyers don't just win cases — they change laws, bring justice for their clients, hold institutions accountable, and reshape the narrative around who the law is actually for. "Celebrating Justice" exists to tell those stories."The season will continue to feature high-profile guests whose work intersects law, justice, and public impact. Upcoming episodes will be announced as the season progresses."Celebrating Justice" is available wherever podcasts are streamed and on the Trial Lawyer’s Journal website and YouTube channel.About CloudLexCloudLex is the legal cloud platform built exclusively for personal injury trial lawyers. Designed from the ground up for the plaintiffs' bar, CloudLex unifies the work of running a PI practice across intake, case management, client communication, expense management, litigation, negotiations, and settlement.About Trial Lawyer’s JournalTrial Lawyer’s Journal is a premium yearly print publication and online community dedicated to the plaintiffs' trial lawyers shaping American justice. Now in its fourth volume schedule to be published later this year, TLJ features in-depth profiles, legal analysis, and editorial content with limited ads that celebrates the advocacy, strategy, and humanity behind the most significant cases in the country.

Robert Bilott - "Celebrating Justice" Ep. 57

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