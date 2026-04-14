Dallas mechanic sentenced to lengthy prison sentence as part of the Homeland Security Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas

A Dallas auto mechanic has been sentenced to a lengthy federal prison sentence as part of the Homeland Security Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

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