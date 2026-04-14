Dr. Radwa Saad of Dent Blanche Dental Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Dentist

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Radwa Saad of Dent Blanche Dental based on merit for 2025.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radwa Saad, DMD, founder of Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton, NJ, has been reviewed and approved as a 2025 NJ Top Dentist, an honor awarded based on professional merit and clinical excellence. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Saad is widely respected for her patient-centered approach and dedication to advancing oral health, function, and aesthetics. Dr. Saad is also a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and speaker for Dentsply Sirona, one of the largest dental technology companies in the world.At Dent Blanche Dental, Dr. Saad combines advanced clinical training, modern dental technologies, and compassionate care to deliver high-quality, personalized treatment. Her practice is known for creating a welcoming environment where patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs.In addition to her continued success in New Jersey, Dr. Radwa Saad is expanding her renowned practice with the opening of a new luxury location of Dent Blanche Dental on Fifth Avenue in the prestigious Upper East Side of Manhattan, NYC. This highly anticipated expansion will bring her signature “Elevated Dentistry” and “Nature-Infused Dentistry” experience to New York City, offering patients a boutique, spa-like environment combined with cutting-edge digital technology and world-class cosmetic and implant dentistry. Designed to reflect sophistication, innovation, and personalized care, the Fifth Avenue location represents a major milestone in Dr. Saad’s mission to deliver exceptional dental experiences in one of the most iconic and sought-after destinations in the world.Dr. Saad earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) with Honors from the University of Manitoba, where she was consistently named to the Dean’s Honor List and received multiple awards in Periodontology, Pediatric Dentistry, Practice Management, and Treatment Planning. She also graduated with Honors from Cairo University’s Faculty of Oral and Dental Medicine, earning her Bachelor of Dental Sciences before serving as a faculty member.Licensed to practice in both Canada and the United States, Dr. Saad has been recognized numerous times throughout her career. She was named a “Top Dentist” by the Consumers’ Research Council of America from 2010 to 2014, honored by South Jersey Magazine in 2013 and 2014, and received a “Doctor of Excellence” distinction in 2013. An InvisalignPreferred Provider, she also holds a Master’s Degree in Implant Surgery and Restoration, reflecting her advanced expertise in implant dentistry, restorative care, and dental aesthetics.Dr. Saad remains deeply committed to continuing education and professional leadership. She is a Master in Implant Dentistry with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) and serves on the executive board of the Mercer Dental Society, where she previously held the role of President. Her professional memberships include the American Dental Association, New Jersey Dental Association, Canadian Dental Association, Manitoba Dental Association, and the Egyptian Dental Association.Beyond the practice, Dr. Saad is passionate about public education and preventive care. She hosts an oral health podcast available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube, offering practical guidance to help listeners maintain healthier smiles. Fluent in English, French, and Arabic, she is able to serve a diverse patient population with clarity, inclusivity, and cultural sensitivity.Through Dent Blanche Dental, Dr. Saad continues to uphold her belief that every patient deserves not only excellent clinical outcomes, but also a dental experience rooted in trust, comfort, and lasting results.To learn more about Dr. Saad and Dent Blanche Dental, please visit her website: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/dent-blanche-dental ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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