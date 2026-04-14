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ADT to Pay $1.3 Million to Servicemembers for Illegal Charges

The Justice Department today announced that ADT LLC doing business as ADT Security Services, the nation’s largest home security services company, will pay over $1.3 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by imposing unlawful charges on at least 3,400 servicemembers who terminated their home security services contracts after receiving military relocation orders.

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ADT to Pay $1.3 Million to Servicemembers for Illegal Charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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