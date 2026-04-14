THE FINAL FIGHT WRAPS PRODUCTION IN NEW YORK; MORGAN NEVILLE JOINS NEXT PHASE OF POST-PRODUCTION

Josh Davis as Scott Cohen and Tom Hair Martin Cohen Upper East Site Coverage of The Final Fight Actor Ryan Spahn and Todd J. Stein on the set of The Final Fight

Short film inspired by the true story of Todd Stein’s fight to free his father from guardianship moves into editing following its New York production wrap.

The Final Fight is about love holding a family together under pressure. It’s also very much TJ, his heart, his strength, his resilience.” — Ryan Spahn

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Final Fight, a short film based on the true story of Todd “TJ” Stein’s battle to free his father, former boxer Marvin Stein, from guardianship, has officially wrapped production in New York City and is now moving into post-production, with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville officially attached as editor.Written, directed, and produced by Stein, The Final Fight follows Scott Cohen, a man returning home to New York to fight for his father’s freedom and dignity. Inspired by real events, the film explores guardianship, family fracture, elder abuse, and the devastating human cost of losing control over personal decision-making.The project recently received coverage from Upper East Site, which documented the film’s final days of production in Lenox Hill and highlighted the strong emotional connection between the film’s story and the neighborhood where Stein’s real-life experience unfolded. Filming included key scenes at Gotham Cafe, a location central to both Stein’s personal history and the spirit of the film.Shot over four days across New York City, The Final Fight completed principal photography with a cast and crew that brought together seasoned actors, neighborhood artists, and people with personal ties to the subject matter. The cast includes Josh Davis as Scott Cohen, Trini Alvarado as Paige Carson, a New York Times reporter drawn into the story’s emotional and legal stakes, Ryan Spahn as Brad Kessler and James Ciccone as Ronnie “Hacks” Russo. Ciccone recently appeared in Dan Levy’s Netflix series BIG MISTAKES, which aired this month, where he portrayed therapist Peter Costa. He will next be seen in The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins, starring alongside Tracy Morgan, Bobby Moynihan, and Daniel Radcliffe.Casting Director Adrienne Stern assembled a cast intended to reflect the intimacy, tension, and humanity at the center of Stein’s fight for his father’s autonomy.“This film is deeply personal,” said Todd Stein. “It comes out of one of the most painful chapters in my family’s life, but also from a need to tell the truth about what so many families endure in silence. Wrapping production is an enormous milestone, and having Morgan Neville join the film as we move into post-production is incredibly meaningful. She understands how to shape deeply human stories with urgency, compassion, and power.”Spahn, who plays Brad Kessler, spoke to both his long friendship with Stein and the emotional responsibility he felt stepping into the project. “TJ Stein’s been in my life longer than almost anyone outside my family, we met when I was 17. I’m 46 now. That kind of history sticks,” said Ryan Spahn. “So when TJ asked me to help bring his family’s story to life, especially something as personal as his father’s experience in a guardianship, I was honored. And yeah, I felt a real responsibility to get it right. The Final Fight is about love holding a family together under pressure. It’s also very much TJ, his heart, his strength, his resilience. And doing it opposite dreamboat Josh Davis didn’t hurt. Made the whole thing feel easy in the best way.”Alvarado said she was immediately moved by both the material and the people behind it. “I’m so thrilled to be a part of this project alongside Josh Davis, Tom John Hair, Margaret Reed, Ryan Spahn, and the rest of the amazing cast,” said Trini Alvarado, who plays Paige Carson. “Todd is so inspiring to have gone through this harrowing ordeal and come out on the other side to share his experience. This is such an important story that could affect any one of us.”With production now complete, The Final Fight enters its next creative phase under Neville’s editorial guidance, as the team prepares the film for completion and festival submission. Co-Producer Marlene Schneider said she is especially excited for this next stage and for the chance to see the performances fully come to life on screen, particularly after being closely involved in casting many of the actors who helped shape the film.“Morgan brings extraordinary storytelling instincts and emotional precision to this next stage,” Stein added. “As we shape the final cut, we’re focused on making a film that is both intimate and impactful… something that honors my father, reflects the truth of this experience, and resonates far beyond our own family.”At its core, The Final Fight is both a personal reckoning and a broader call to awareness around guardianship abuse and the rights of vulnerable older adults. As the project moves through post-production, the team is targeting a festival circuit in the Fall of 2025 Spring of 2026.About The Final Fight: The Final Fight is a short film based on the true story of Todd J. Stein’s fight to free his father, former boxer Marvin Stein, from guardianship. Set in New York City, the film explores family, injustice, resilience, and the fight for personal autonomy. The story was chronicled in The New York Times article " The Fight Of This Old Boxer's Life Was With His Own Family ", By John Leland.

Behind The Scenes of The Final Fight

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