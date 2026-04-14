Myant Acquires Boston-Based FIGUR8 to Enhance Its Internet of Humans Platform With Musculoskeletal Intelligence

This acquisition advances our vision of continuous, connected care by integrating musculoskeletal intelligence into our textile computing platform.” — Myant Corp’s CEO, Tony Chahine

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myant , a pioneer in textile computing and connected care through its SKIIN platform ( https://myanthealth.com/ ), today announced its acquisition of FIGUR8 , a venture-backed MIT spinout specializing in objective musculoskeletal (MSK) assessment and recovery analytics, through a merger transaction.Musculoskeletal conditions represent one of the largest categories of global healthcare spending, yet assessment and recovery tracking have historically relied on subjective evaluations. FIGUR8 addresses this gap with a platform that uses wearable sensors and AI-driven analytics to quantify injury severity, track recovery, and deliver objective, data-driven insights to clinicians.Together, Myant and FIGUR8 will deliver a seamless, end-to-end care experience spanning:- In-clinic diagnostics and musculoskeletal assessment- Continuous, at-home monitoring through smart garments- Longitudinal health data integration across multiple modalities- Personalized, data-driven recovery and care pathwaysThis integrated approach is designed to improve clinical decision-making, accelerate recovery timelines, and enable more proactive and preventative models of care.“This acquisition brings musculoskeletal intelligence into the textile computing ecosystem,” said Myant Corp’s CEO, Tony Chahine. “By connecting FIGUR8’s in-clinic precision with SKIIN’s at-home cardiometabolic monitoring and assessment, we are enabling a continuous, holistic care model that bridges the gap between diagnosis and recovery.”Families with members at risk of falling or who have suffered a workplace injury will be able to use the Myant platform to guide recovery by incorporating physiotherapy clinics and orthopedic care. While access to physical therapy is often scarce or delayed, this partnership will ensure patients have the necessary resources throughout their rehabilitation journey.“Adding biomechanics to continuous cardiometabolic and multimodal data is foundational to the future of telemedicine,” said Yaariv Khaykin, Chief Medical Officer of Myant. “When physicians have access to objective movement data alongside longitudinal physiological signals, they can make more accurate diagnoses and prescribe treatment with greater confidence—whether the patient is in the clinic or at home.”FIGUR8, founded out of the MIT Media Lab and backed by leading venture capital investors, has developed one of the first scalable platforms capable of delivering lab-grade biomechanics data outside of specialized facilities. Its technology is designed to provide clinicians with objective measurements of movement, function, and recovery progression—supporting improved decision-making and patient outcomes.“Remote patient monitoring and rehabilitation, especially in physical therapy, have seen explosive growth, but largely from a single-modality perspective,” said Nan-Wei Gong, Founder and CEO of FIGUR8. “Clinicians still lack integrated, objective data across the full patient journey. By combining objective musculoskeletal data with multimodal signals and direct clinician connectivity across cardiometabolic health, we believe this acquisition creates one of the most powerful platforms for the future of digital health.”Myant’s SKIIN platform has demonstrated strong growth across Canada and the EU, enabling continuous cardiometabolic monitoring and connected care through textile-based computing. The addition of FIGUR8’s musculoskeletal capabilities expands the platform to address two of the most significant drivers of healthcare utilization: chronic cardiometabolic and musculoskeletal conditions.By bridging clinical and home environments, the combined platform is positioned to improve outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enable a shift toward continuous, preventative care models.About Myant ( https://www.myant.ca/ Myant is defining the Internet of Humans, establishing a human API that seamlessly connects people, AI, and machines. By enabling direct interoperability between the human body, connected devices, and agentic AI systems, Myant is unlocking new levels of connectedness and advancing healthcare solutions to address critical global health challenges.A leader in textile computing, Myant embeds sensors and connectivity into everyday garments to enable continuous health monitoring and connected care. Through Myant Health, its SKIIN platform delivers clinical-grade biometric data - including accessible cardiovascular screening - supporting early detection, remote patient management, and more proactive care. By shifting cardiac care from episodic testing to continuous insight, Myant enables earlier intervention, improved outcomes, and more scalable, preventive care models.With over a decade of research, development, and commercialization, Myant has built a vertically integrated platform spanning advanced materials, textile computing, and AI-driven analytics. This platform is generating rich, longitudinal health data and positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation digital health infrastructure.About FIGUR8 ( https://www.figur8tech.com/ FIGUR8 is an MIT spin-off and venture-backed digital health company focused on transforming musculoskeletal (MSK) care through wearable sensing and AI-powered analytics. The company has raised over $40 million USD from leading healthcare and deep tech investors to advance its platform and expand clinical adoption.

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