David Eno Brownson, Winner of Inferno Runway Season 2, to Present Exclusive Brooklyn Fashion Show on April 17

David Eno Brownson Logo - Inferno Runway Logo

Produced by Bob Cal, the event will spotlight Brownson's African-centric design perspective and continued rise as an emerging fashion talent.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Eno Brownson, winner of Season 2 of Inferno Runway, the fashion reality series now streaming on Roku, will present an exclusive fashion show on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 630 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206. Produced by Bob Cal, the presentation will introduce Brownson's latest work to editors, stylists, photographers, buyers, producers, and industry tastemakers.Brownson has drawn attention for a point of view that is distinctly African-centric, bringing heritage, storytelling, craftsmanship, and contemporary styling into one cohesive design language. His work pairs dramatic silhouettes with rich surface detail and a clear sense of narrative, positioning him as a designer with both editorial appeal and a strong cultural point of view.The April 17 show marks an important next step in Brownson's trajectory following his televised win, signaling his transition from breakout contestant to designer building a broader platform within the fashion space. Presented in a live runway format, the collection is expected to highlight the movement, texture, and visual storytelling that define his work.Set in Brooklyn, a destination long associated with independent creativity and new fashion voices, the event arrives at a moment when the industry is seeking designers with authenticity, perspective, and a distinct visual identity. Brownson's work stands out for its cultural grounding and strong image-making potential, offering editors and producers a fresh narrative anchored in craftsmanship and contemporary relevance.The event is part of Fashion Week Brooklyn. Additional information is available at www.fashionweekbrookyln.com Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. A special guest singer is also scheduled to perform. Members of the media are invited to attend, request credentials, and inquire about interview opportunities, backstage access, and post-show materials.

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