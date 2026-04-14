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Pine Ridge Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Killing His Nephew on the Pine Ridge Reservation

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler has sentenced a Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter.  The sentencing took place on April 13, 2026. 

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Pine Ridge Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Killing His Nephew on the Pine Ridge Reservation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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