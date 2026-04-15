Fort Worth-Based Speed Fab-Crete Completes Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5, Advancing DFW Safety, 75 Years Strong

Speed Fab-Crete Builds Rowlett Fire and Police Station #5, Sapphire Bay Texas

Rowlett’s first new police facility since 1994 enhances emergency response at Sapphire Bay, improving access and safety along the high-traffic I-30 corridor.

Projects like Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 reflect the strength of collaboration between our team, the city, and the community.” — Ronald A. Hamm, President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth-based Speed Fab-Crete Corp has completed construction of the City of Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5, located at 1301 Easy Street in Rowlett, Texas. The new facility serves the rapidly growing Sapphire Bay district along Lake Ray Hubbard and represents a major investment in public safety infrastructure for the Dallas-Fort Worth region.This milestone project aligns with Speed Fab-Crete’s 75th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to delivering durable, community-focused facilities across Texas. The completion of Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 stands as a key highlight of this milestone year.The City of Rowlett hosted a well-attended Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 10, 2026, welcoming city officials, first responders, and community members to celebrate the completion of the new facility.Serving a population of nearly 70,000 residents, the facility enhances emergency response capabilities and provides modern, purpose-built space for both fire and police operations in one centralized location within the growing Sapphire Bay district.The Rowlett Fire Department responds to more than 8,000 incidents annually and operates four stations staffed by 99 firefighters, with 33 personnel on shift at any given time. Recognized as a “Best Practices Fire Department” by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and holding an ISO rating of 2, the department reflects a high level of operational readiness and service.The Rowlett Police Department, established in 1971, includes more than 150 personnel, including over 100 sworn officers, and is committed to proactive policing and community engagement. The new facility represents the first new police facility constructed in the City of Rowlett since 1994, marking a significant advancement in the department’s ability to serve a growing community.The facility features a four-bay pull-through apparatus bay constructed with Speed Fab-Crete precast concrete panels, along with high-speed four-fold apparatus doors designed for rapid deployment. Fire operations include two firefighter slide poles with automatic safety doors and fully equipped living quarters with bunkrooms, kitchen, dayroom, and study areas, along with dedicated shower and restroom facilities.Police operations include administrative offices, a briefing room, locker rooms, a break room, and vehicle storage. The integrated design supports coordination between departments while maintaining operational efficiency.A key feature of the facility is its ICC 500-compliant storm shelter, designed to withstand EF-5 tornado winds up to 250 miles per hour, ensuring continuity of operations during severe weather events common across North Texas.Additional features include a shared fitness room, low-water-use landscaping, LED lighting systems, and a full-building backup generator to support uninterrupted service.Located near Lake Ray Hubbard, the station supports the Sapphire Bay waterfront development, an emerging destination bringing new residential, hospitality, and recreational growth to Rowlett and the surrounding region. Positioned adjacent to Interstate 30, a major east-west corridor connecting Dallas to Rockwall and surrounding communities, the facility enhances response times to high-traffic areas and supports continued development along this critical transportation route.Speed Fab-Crete served as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the project, working collaboratively with the City of Rowlett to deliver the facility with a focus on cost control, schedule, and quality execution.Project leadership for Speed Fab-Crete was led by President Ronald A. Hamm, with Project Executive Randy C. Landers, Project Managers Janis Petry and Tyler Loe, General Superintendent Roger Hamm, and Superintendents Neil Wiersum and John Nelson overseeing construction and delivery.“Projects like Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 reflect the strength of collaboration between our team, the City, and the community,” said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab-Crete Corp. “As we celebrate 75 years in business, we take pride in delivering facilities that support public safety, serve growing communities, and stand the test of time.”Speed Fab-Crete extends special thanks to the leadership of the City of Rowlett, including Retiring Fire Chief Tim Gauthier, Police Chief Michael Denning, and Mayor Jeff Winget, whose guidance and commitment to public safety helped bring this project to fruition. The company also recognizes and appreciates the continued support of the Rowlett City Council, the many city employees whose collaboration and dedication made this facility possible, and the citizens of Rowlett whose trust and investment in their community made this project a reality.Asst Police Chief Police Hutchins of the Rowlett Police Dept.“This project represents a significant investment in public safety for the future of our community. It ensures our Police and Fire personnel have the resources they need to provide the highest level of service. Most importantly, it acknowledges the growth of our community and commitment to serve our residents.”“One thing that we are really excited about is getting a new police facility for the first time since 1994. We're starting to outgrow our current facility, so we're looking forward to utilizing this new space and incorporating it into our daily operations.”“Speed Fab Crete was always responsive, friendly, and very easy to work with. If you had a question, they provided a response in a timely manner. In a project like this, communication is the number one key to success."Chief Chris Ensley, Interim Fire Chief OFFICIAL“It’s been an honor to work with Neil, Roger, and John of SFC throughout this project. They did an amazing job! It’s a beautiful establishment that’s going to be home to us for years to come. Above all, this gives the citizens the speed of service they deserve in the southeastern portion of the city, Sapphire Bay, Bayside, and the adjoining areas of this portion of town.” C. Ensley“I appreciate all the support from the mayor, city council, city staff, and all the citizens who voted for this to happen, because it takes their support for us to provide the services that our citizens need.” C. EnsleyLynnette Lawyer, CIP Project Manager, Rowlett“I’ve worked with a lot of contractors and subcontractors, and I truly mean this is one of the best contractors I’ve ever worked with. I trust SFC, and everything’s been honest, everything’s been disclosed and discussed. They’ve been wonderful!

Speed Fab-Crete CMAR for the City of Rowlett, Sapphire Bay Fire and Police Station #5, Texas

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