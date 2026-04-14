WiseOrbits Updates Career Assessment as World Economic Forum Projects 92 Million Jobs Displaced by 2030

WiseOrbits - The Future of Work

WiseOrbits Announces Career Test Update - Now Matching Personality to Future-Proof Jobs

TORONTO, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects that 92 million jobs will be displaced by 2030. Another 170 million new ones will be created. The new jobs require different skills, pay different wages and exist in different locations. A separate study by SHRM's Global Worker Project found that 53% of workers worldwide are already in roles that don't match their education or training.WiseOrbits, a career guidance platform built on the Big Five personality model, is preparing to release an updated assessment system. The platform matches personality traits to careers with strong projected job security and filters out jobs that are shrinking or at high risk of automation.The update includes a full review of every career in the WiseOrbits database . Each profile now includes current salary data, education paths by country, job security analysis and an answer to one question - will this job still exist in ten years?Several recent developments shaped the update. New regulations in California and the European Union now require human workers in specific industries - changing the job security picture for those roles. Companies that replaced employees with AI in 2024 and early 2025 have started bringing people back. A 2025 Orgvue survey of over 1,000 senior leaders found that 55% of businesses that cut jobs for AI admit they made wrong decisions. Forrester Research predicts half of those layoffs will be quietly reversed. New career categories that did not exist three years ago are now actively hiring across technology, healthcare, finance and government sectors.WiseOrbits matches personality traits to careers that are projected to remain in demand - combining personality science with job market data in a single assessment.The updated assessment will match each user's Big Five personality profile to careers from the WiseOrbits database of professions with strong long-term outlooks. Each career match will come with salary ranges, education requirements, job security ratings and an explanation of why that career fits the user's personality type. Paid plans will unlock detailed career profiles, interview preparation guides and workplace stress management resources.The updated WiseOrbits career assessment launches soon. Early access registration is now open.

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