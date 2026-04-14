Cadenza Center Founder Michelle Hintz Graduates from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Miami Dade College

Dr. Michelle Hintz Graduates from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program The Graduation Class of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michelle Hintz, Founder and CEO of Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy and the Arts, has successfully graduated from the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Cohort 36, hosted at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, marking the completion of an intensive period of strategic growth for the organization.The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative provides entrepreneurs with practical business education, access to capital, and a powerful network of peers and advisors, with the goal of helping small businesses grow and create jobs in their communities. Hintz was accepted into the program at a pivotal moment for Cadenza Center, as the organization continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact across the communities it serves.“Graduating from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program feels less like a finish line and more like a recalibration,” said Hintz. “This experience challenged how I think about scale, leadership, and sustainability—not just in theory, but in practice. More than anything, I’m walking away with a deep respect for the caliber of entrepreneurs in this cohort—individuals building, adapting, and leading with resilience in ways that often go unseen.”Over the course of several months, the program created space to step beyond the day-to-day demands of running a growing organization and engage in focused reflection, disciplined strategy, and meaningful collaboration.Cadenza Center entered the program at what Hintz previously described as an “inflection point,” with increasing demand, a growing interdisciplinary team, and a clearly defined model of care. Participation in the program has supported the organization’s continued focus on strengthening internal systems, formalizing collaboration, and expanding with intention while staying grounded in its mission.“I’m grateful to stand among them, and even more grounded in the vision ahead,” Hintz added. “Here’s to trusted colleagues, new friends, and realizing the expansive vision we each have for our respective businesses.”Cadenza Center delivers care through an integrated model where disciplines work together rather than in isolation, providing coordinated support across emotional, behavioral, and developmental needs. Key service areas include creative arts therapy programs that support children, teens, and families in building emotional regulation, confidence, communication, and connection through creative expression; mental health services that provide psychotherapy and assessments for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families addressing anxiety, trauma, mood concerns, life transitions, and relational health; and behavioral sciences services that offer behaviorally informed interventions focused on skill-building, emotional regulation, and structured supports for neurodevelopmental and behavioral challenges.For more information about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, visit: 10ksbapply.comAbout Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts is a leading provider of innovative mental health and creative arts therapy services for individuals of all ages. Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Michelle Hintz, a music therapist and licensed psychologist, the Center was built on the belief that the arts have the power to transform lives.From its beginnings in music therapy to its expansion into comprehensive psychological care, Cadenza Center integrates evidence-based psychotherapy with creative expression to promote healing, growth, and self-awareness. Guided by its mission to help each client shine in their own “spotlight,” the Center empowers individuals to lead fulfilling, meaningful lives free from the challenges of mental health struggles.For more information about Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts, visit https://cadenzacenter.com/ ###

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