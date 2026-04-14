Citywide 'Love Our City Fest' Brings Austinites Together to Serve and Strengthen Community

ADRN invites Austin to Love Our City Fest on May 2 at Mueller Lake Park for live music, family fun, and a shared mission to help neighbors in crisis.

Love Our City Fest is about more than a single day. It is about building a culture where neighbors show up for one another before, during, and after crisis.” — Dwight Bailey

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is inviting residents across the region to take part in Love Our City Fest , a citywide movement focused on serving neighbors, strengthening communities, and bringing hope to those in need.Taking place on Saturday, May 2nd, Love Our City Fest will be a joy-filled day bringing people together at Mueller Lake Park (recently named Girard Kinney Park) through live music, local food favorites, and activities for all ages, while building something deeper: a city ready to respond when disaster strikes. Every ticket and act of support helps ADRN equip, empower, and mobilize volunteers and churches to serve neighbors impacted by crisis—because when we prepare together, we can respond together.“Love Our City Fest is about more than a single day,” said Executive Director, Dwight Bailey. “It’s about building a culture where neighbors show up for one another—before, during, and after crisis.”With Central Texas facing ongoing challenges of severe weather and community isolation, organizers say events like this play a critical role in building long-term resilience.Registration and additional information are available at: loveourcityfest.org

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