Lofty Pops Earns USDA Organic Certification, Expanding Clean CPG Frozen Treat Options Nationwide

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lofty Pops, a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop company, today announced it has officially achieved U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Organic certification, with third-party certification through Quality Assurance International (QAI), an NSF company, marking a major milestone as the brand accelerates its expansion in the frozen treats CPG markets.

Lofty Pops are crafted with real fruit and organic ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors. Each pop is dairy-free, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly, offering a premium frozen treat option that aligns with growing consumer demand for clean-label products. The brand also features plastic-free, home compostable packaging, extending its commitment to thoughtful, responsible product design beyond ingredients.

“The USDA Organic certification sets the standard for what Lofty Pops stands for, and we’re proud to achieve it at this stage,” said Natalie Heiter, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Lofty Pops. “Families are asking better questions about what they eat, and we’ve built a product that answers them. This is how frozen treats should be made.”

The announcement comes as Lofty Pops enters a pivotal growth phase, expanding across high-traffic family destinations while building momentum toward broader retail and grocery opportunities. Lofty Pops is now available for the full 2026 season at the Brookfield Zoo Chicago, Detroit Zoo and Toledo Zoo, with additional expansion to Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee County Zoo, and more to be announced. For retail locations, visit www.loftypops.com/locations to find a store near you.

Demand for organic is on the rise

It’s been noted that nearly 6 out of 10 people think that it is important for their purchased food to be natural or organic, and more than 75 percent said they purchased organic foods within the last six months (Acosta Group).

This increasing demand for better-for-you frozen treats in both venue-based and retail environments come at a time when consumers seek products that align with their values across ingredients, sourcing, and packaging.

“Better ingredients should be the baseline, not the exception,” said Heiter. “This is the future of frozen treats.”

Lofty Pops offers a rotating lineup of fruit-forward flavors, including:

- Fruit Punch

- Strawberry Lemon

- Orange Dreamsicle

- Piña Colada

- Banana Pudding

- Dino Pop

- Blue Razzberry

- Chocolate Fudge

Get a taste of Lofty Pops near you, and visit www.loftypops.com to find locations or start a partnership conversation.

About Lofty Pops

Lofty Pops is a Michigan-based handcrafted ice pop brand founded by a brother-and-sister team dedicated to creating better-for-you frozen treats. Each flavor is chef-crafted using real fruit and certified organic ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors. Lofty Pops are dairy-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, making them accessible to families with diverse dietary needs. Since launching at the Detroit Zoo in 2024, Lofty Pops has expanded to premier family destinations across the Midwest and is continuing its national growth in 2026. For more information, visit https://www.loftypops.com or follow @eatloftypops on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.