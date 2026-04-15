Novorésumé Releases 2026 Skills-Based Resume Guide to Address Underemployment Among Entry-Level Job Applicants

As 40% of graduates enter underemployed roles, Novorésumé provides a blueprint for skills-based hiring success in response to 2026 job market trends.

Employers hiring students and graduates are not looking for a long work history. They are looking for potential. 70% of employers use skills-based hiring over credential hiring for entry-level hires.” — Andrei Kurtuy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novorésumé, a recruiter-approved resume builder trusted by 18 million job seekers, is providing this skills-based resume guide to serve as a definitive resource for entry-level job seekers navigating the 2026 labor market, as employers and recruiters continue to move toward skills-based hiring practices (NACE).Why Skills-Based Hiring Matters in 2026The United States is entering graduation season, with both high school and college graduates entering the job market. The U.S. job market has become increasingly challenging for young professionals, with a 5.6% unemployment rate among those aged 22 to 27 and 40% employed in positions that do not require a college degree (New York Times). Many of these novice job seekers struggle to secure a position due to weak resumes that fail to showcase experience and skills obtained outside of the workplace.“Employers hiring students and graduates are not looking for a long work history,” said Andrei Kurtuy, CMO, Co-Founder of Novorésumé and CPRW certified. “They are looking for potential. 70% of employers use skills-based hiring over credential hiring for entry-level hires (NACE). This means candidates need to demonstrate abilities on their resumes, not job titles they’ve held. This allows new professionals to stand out, even among the highly-experienced professionals.”Novorésumé, a European-built resume platform for every career stage, shares the following tips new grads can follow to build a resume that is sure to get them an interview.Tips for Building an Entry-Level ResumeFocus on skills rather than credentials.- A resume should not prove that the candidate went to school, but rather that they can do the job.- Nearly two-thirds of employers use skills-based hiring practices in the screening process for entry-level positions (NAC).- AI skills can increase a candidate’s chances of securing an interview by 8 to 15 percent (Cornell University).ATS (Applicant Tracking System) matters, especially for graduates and corporate roles.- Mirror the language in the job description and use the same terms where it makes sense.For new graduates, structure matters more than content.- Organize the resume in order of importance.- Use an ATS-compatible resume template. Find some of Novorésumé’s favorite student templates in 11+ Best Student Resume Templates. Experience does not mean paid work. It means proof of ability.- Internships, volunteer work, student organizations, freelance projects, side hustle, and personal projects are all considered experience.Describe outcomes, not duties.- Use this formula for all experience bullet points: Action Verb + Task + ResultDon’t just list skills — Prove them in the experience section.- If a listed skill is not backed up by an example, it does not add to the resume.Referrals beat cold applications every time.- Always check for alumni and connections before applying.Never use an AI-generated resume.- Do use AI for: polishing language, suggesting action verbs, and improving clarity.- Do not use AI for: Drafting the resume or creating content.- Being human is an advantageUse LinkedIn to support the resume.- Employers check candidates' LinkedIn profiles.- The headline should reinforce, and not contradict, the content of a candidate’s resume.- Post occasionally and use interactions to show engagement with the field.How to Organize an Entry-Level ResumeNovorésumé recommends the following structure for new professional resumes:Header- Do include: Name, direction-based professional title, professional email address, phone number, location, and LinkedIn profile URL.- Do not include: Photos, birthdates, or professional title of “student.”Resume Objective- This section should be two or three sentences carefully tailored to each job application.- Name the role, company, and type of skills.Education- Do include: Degree, School, Graduation Date, GPA (if it is strong), relevant coursework, and the candidate’s thesis or capstone project.- Do not include: A weak GPA.Experience- Be sure to label the section “Experience” and not “Work Experience.”- List your experiences in reverse chronological order, with the most recent experience first.- Do include: Descriptions of outcomes, including quantifiable data.- Do not include: Descriptions of dutiesSkills- Start with hard skills, followed by soft skills.- Ensure that each skill is backed up in the experience section.Find more tips for structuring your entry-level resume at https://novoresume.com/career-blog/resume-advice-for-students-with-no-experience While the job market is competitive, using these tips will help entry-level professionals stand out from their peers and increase their chances of landing a position. Learn more about how to write an entry-level resume in the Novoresume article How to Write Your First Job Resume [For 2026] Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What is a skills-based resume?A: A skills-based resume focuses on both what skills a candidate possesses and how they have demonstrated those skills, rather than on credentials and duties.Q: Is it okay to use AI to write a resume in 2026?A: No, candidates should never let AI write their resumes. AI may be used for polishing or advising, but it should never be used for the content. AI generation is easily spotted and can lead to immediate disqualification.Q: Should I include school experience if I didn’t graduate?A: Candidates should only include education that is relevant and that they have completed or expect to complete. If the candidate has not graduated but expects to graduate soon, include an expected graduation date.Q: I have my resume. Now how do I write a no-experience cover letter?A: Find tips for no-experience cover letters at https://novoresume.com/career-blog/no-experience-cover-letter About Novorésumé:Novorésumé is a recruiter-approved resume builder designed to help job seekers around the world find career success. With its ATS-compatible resume templates , real-time resume optimizer, and innovative AI-supported tech, Novorésumé currently helps its 18 million users and counting land roles at top-tier companies like Apple, Tesla, and Google. Founded by job seekers and built for job seekers, Novorésumé is proud to be a resume builder for every career stage. Their platform is also a trusted source for job industry updates, expert advice on LinkedIn profile optimization, and other topics, and also offers a “Career Blog” to support website users in their job search.For those interested in exploring Novorésumé’s vast collection of resume templates and career support resources, please visit the official website to get started for free: https://novoresume.com/resume-templates External data sources referenced in this release include:- NACE. “Skills-Based Hiring Grows, but College Students Don’t Fully Understand It.” January 2026.- New York Times. “Young Graduates Face the Grimmest Job Market in Years.” March 2026.- Cornell University. “AI Skills Improve Job Prospects: Causal Evidence from a Hiring Experiment.” January 2026.

How to Write a Resume With No Experience (Get Hired in 2026)

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