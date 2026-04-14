DegreeSight Launches 3.0 to Redefine Credit Mobility in Higher Education

DegreeSight announced the official launch of DegreeSight 3.0

New AI-powered platform addresses enrollment pressure in higher education by accelerating credit decisions and modernizing institutional infrastructure.

Higher education doesn’t just have an enrollment problem, it has a credit mobility problem” — David Cook, Founder and CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DegreeSight today announced the official launch of DegreeSight 3.0, a major platform evolution designed to redefine credit mobility and modernize how colleges and universities manage transfer and admissions in an increasingly competitive higher education landscape.

Higher education is entering one of its most challenging eras. Traditional student pipelines are shrinking, competition is intensifying, and more than 38 million Americans hold some college credit but no credential. At the same time, students expect faster, clearer answers about how their prior learning applies toward a degree.

Yet most institutions still rely on fragmented systems, manual transcript review processes, and disconnected workflows to evaluate credit, slowing enrollment decisions and creating institutional bottlenecks.

DegreeSight 3.0 was built to address this structural gap.

“Higher education doesn’t just have an enrollment problem, it has a credit mobility problem,” said David Cook, Founder and CEO of DegreeSight. “For too long, credit evaluation has been treated as a back-office task. DegreeSight 3.0 moves it to the center of enrollment strategy, where it belongs.”

______________________________________________________

From Administrative Task to Strategic Growth Lever.

DegreeSight 3.0 represents a shift from isolated articulation tools to an integrated infrastructure that connects enrollment, faculty, and registrar workflows into a single, coordinated system.

Unlike traditional solutions that digitize manual processes, DegreeSight 3.0 applies artificial intelligence to accelerate transcript analysis, automate structured workflows, and provide institutional decision support, while maintaining full governance and academic oversight.

No other platform in higher education is applying AI to credit mobility at this scale and with this level of institutional control.

The result is measurable impact:

- Up to 90%+ faster high school transcript evaluation

- Approximately 50% reduction in admissions effort per student

- 84.8% automation at launch for transfer evaluations at Roosevelt University (meaning nearly 85% of transfer credit decisions were processed automatically rather than manually)

Seth Lane, Assistant Vice President and University Registrar at Roosevelt University, noted:

“DegreeSight allowed us to streamline evaluation in ways we simply couldn’t before. The transparency and efficiency it provides have changed how we think about transfer.”

Drew Melendres, Co-Founder of DegreeSight and former Vice President of Enrollment, emphasized the strategic implications:

“When students can’t quickly understand how their credits apply, many won’t apply at all. Credit clarity is no longer administrative, it’s competitive. Institutions that modernize how credit moves will win.”



______________________________________________________

Redefining Credit Mobility for the Next Era of Higher Ed.

DegreeSight 3.0 follows the company’s long-standing mission to improve transparency, protect student outcomes, and help institutions operate more efficiently.

As outlined in the recent thought leadership article, “Creating the Transfer Flywheel, How DegreeSight is Redefining Credit Mobility in Higher Education,” the company believes that transfer and credit clarity are foundational to sustainable enrollment growth.

Woody Robertson, education entrepreneur and industry veteran, added:

“Infrastructure determines scale. If institutions want to serve more transfer and returning students without overwhelming staff, they must rethink how credit mobility works. DegreeSight 3.0 provides that foundation.”

Rather than adding another layer of technology, DegreeSight 3.0 addresses a structural industry challenge: how to move credit efficiently, transparently, and at scale in a decade defined by demographic pressure and rising student expectations.

“Credit mobility isn’t being improved,” Cook said. “It’s being redefined. And the institutions that adapt will set the pace for the next generation of higher education.”

DegreeSight 3.0 officially launches nationwide on March 17, 2026.

For more information, visit:

Creating the Transfer Flywheel: How DegreeSight is Redefining Credit Mobility In Higher Ed



______________________________________________________

About DegreeSight

DegreeSight is a higher education technology company dedicated to modernizing credit evaluation and transfer workflows. By combining AI-powered automation with institutional governance, DegreeSight helps colleges and universities transform credit transparency into a strategic enrollment advantage.



______________________________________________________

Take the Transfer Friendliness Assessment (TFA)

Is your institution truly transfer-friendly, or blending into the noise?

Take the Transfer Friendliness Assessment (TFA) and uncover where your strategy stands.

-----> Start the TFA Now





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.