Resolver Named a SPARK Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms and IT Risk Management

Resolver recognized as a SPARK Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance platforms and IT risk management, reflecting strength across enterprise risk, compliance, audit, and IT risk.

Recognition reflects the platform's depth across enterprise risk, compliance, audit, and IT risk management

Resolver gives risk and compliance teams the visibility, configurability, and control they need to run mature programs without the overhead of a monolithic, rigid enterprise platform.” — Kam Rawal, President, Resolver

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolver, a Kroll Business, has been named a SPARK Leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Platforms and IT Risk Management for Q1 2026. The SPARK Matrix™ is QKS Group's independent vendor evaluation framework, scoring providers on technology excellence and customer impact. Earning “Leader” placement in both categories puts Resolver among a select group of vendors in one of the most competitive segments of the GRC market."Being named a SPARK Leader in both GRC and IT Risk Management isn't something we take lightly, especially in a field this competitive," said Kam Rawal, President, Resolver. "Resolver gives risk and compliance teams the visibility, configurability, and control they need to run mature programs without the overhead of a monolithic, rigid enterprise platform," he adds.Built to scale with organizations as their risk and compliance needs changeResolver is purpose-built with a suite of GRC capabilities . The platform delivers a no-code, integrated GRC solution covering ERM, regulatory compliance, internal audit, internal controls, third-party risk, risk events, IT compliance, IT risk, and recently expanded business continuity and operational resilience.The platform offers a shared data model connects risk, compliance, audit, and IT functions in one place. That means teams can move from committee-level reporting down to individual risks, controls, and incidents without switching systems. Resolver’s AI capabilities support that workflow by assisting with control suggestions, regulatory text summarization, and first-draft control descriptions. The result is reduced manual effort without removing human judgment from the process. That combination of connectivity and automation means fewer gaps and more defensible audit trails when regulators ask questions.Key capabilities recognized as part of Resolver's Leader placement include:1. Enterprise risk management with configurable risk taxonomies, continuous assessment, and AI-assisted regulatory change management and control management workflows IT and cyber risk management fully integrated with the core risk platform — not bolted on.2. Third-party risk with onboarding, assessments, and control mapping tied to enterprise obligations.3. Internal audit supporting audit universe definition, risk-based planning, fieldwork, and templated reporting.4. Compliance management with regulatory obligation tracking, AI-assisted control descriptions, and audit-ready reporting.For risk and compliance teams, that integration means fewer gaps, faster reporting cycles, and audit trails that hold up under scrutiny.About Resolver, a Kroll Business: Resolver stands at the forefront of risk intelligence, safeguarding over $6.5 trillion in market cap for more than 1,000 global companies. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, our innovative Risk Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive visibility into enterprise-wide risks, enabling prioritized, timely, and agile responses. Go beyond tracking and managing risk to transforming complex data into clear insights and highly effective mitigating actions. By harnessing our integrated capabilities, businesses of all sizes can reduce crises, recover swiftly, and emerge stronger — protecting their operations, brand, and bottom line.Discover how we're shaping a safer, more resilient world at Resolver.com . See Risk. Build Resilience.

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