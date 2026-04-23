Steno Appoints Former Red Bull and Ontra Executives to Leadership Team

Anjelica Garcia, Chief People Officer Jeff Herscott, SVP, Head of Sales

Anjelica Garcia (Red Bull) and Jeff Herscott (Ontra) join Steno, bringing world-class expertise to drive organizational culture and expansion into new markets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steno, the leader in tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services, today announced the appointments of Anjelica Garcia as Chief People Officer and Jeff Herscott as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales.Garcia joins Steno from Red Bull North America, where she served as CHRO and EVP, while Herscott arrives from Ontra, where he was Vice President and Head of Global New Sales. These strategic hires come during a period of rapid scaling for Steno, following its recent $49 million Series C funding round, as the company continues to expand its market footprint and technological suite."Bringing in leaders of Anjelica's and Jeff's caliber is a significant moment for Steno," said Prabhdeep Singh, COO of Steno. "Anjelica's experience building world-class cultures at a global scale ensures our team remains our greatest competitive advantage. Jeff's deep expertise at the intersection of legal service and technology is exactly what we need as we enter new markets, bring world-class technology to legal professionals, and expand our reach into the AmLaw 200. Together, they strengthen our ability to deliver a seamless, tech-forward experience rooted in human relationships."As Chief People Officer, Garcia will oversee Steno's talent strategy, focusing on scaling its internal culture grounded in the core values of operating with a hospitality mindset, constantly innovating, and being highly reliable when it matters most."It's rare to find a company where the fundamentals, momentum, and market opportunity all align. Steno is in one of those moments," said Anjelica Garcia. "Steno has been intentional about creating a differentiated professional services model. I'm thrilled to help shape this next phase of growth, ensuring our internal culture continues to reflect the same quality, reliability, and care we deliver to our clients and our providers."Jeff Herscott joins as SVP, Head of Sales to lead GTM strategy and revenue growth. A former attorney at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Herscott previously scaled Ontra's sales organization through multiple funding rounds, including a $200M Series B led by Blackstone."Steno's blend of modern tech and world-class service is redefining how law firms deliver value and overcome the traditional hurdles of litigation," said Jeff Herscott. "Having spent my career bridging legal practice and legal tech, I am excited to help accelerate Steno's growth as the premier litigation services provider for high-stakes litigation and further deepen our partnerships with attorneys, paralegals, and the court reporter community.”Today's appointments reflect Steno's commitment to growing alongside the professionals it serves — from the attorneys and paralegals who rely on its technology to the court reporters and other service providers at the heart of every matter.About Steno: Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions. To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit https://steno.com/

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