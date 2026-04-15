CenterSeat Promotes Saurav Mishra to Chief Technology Officer

Saurav Mishra, CTO, CenterSeat

Founding engineer and product leader to scale AI-driven platform and deepen customer-focused innovation in physical security compliance

Our mission is to simplify one of the most complex aspects of running a physical security program.” — Saurav Mishra

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CenterSeat, a pioneering leader in the field of AI- driven physical security compliance, announced the promotion of Saurav Mishra to Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mishra will oversee the company’s technology strategy, product architecture, and engineering efforts as CenterSeat continues to expand.Mishra has played a critical role in shaping CenterSeat’s technology platform since the company’s earliest days. Working closely with lighthouse customers, he helped design and build a system that meets real-world needs of physical security professionals - balancing intuitive design with the complexity required to manage compliance at scale. The platform helps organizations streamline complex physical security compliance requirements, remain audit ready, and operate more efficiently. “Saurav has played a pivotal role in bringing our vision to life,” said Thomas Kopecky, co-founder and CEO of CenterSeat. “He combines deep technical expertise with a strong understanding of our customers’ challenges. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be essential in building technology that keeps pace with the evolving demands of modern security teams.”Mishra brings more than a decade of engineering experience across SaaS and large-scale technology platforms, with prior roles at companies including Sprinklr, Ontic, and Uber. As a founding engineer at Ontic, he played a key role in designing and delivering solutions that supported rapid company growth, working closely with customers and product teams to ensure technology aligned with real-world operational needs.“I’m excited to step into this role as CenterSeat enters its next phase of growth,” said Mishra. “Our mission is to simplify one of the most complex aspects of running a physical security program. I look forward to continuing to build technology that enables security professionals to operate with greater clarity, efficiency, and confidence.”# # #About CenterSeatBased in Austin, Texas, CenterSeat is a leader in the field of physical security compliance. Through a groundbreaking platform powered by advanced analytics and cutting-edge AI, CenterSeat transforms the way security professionals manage compliance enabling companies to focus on their core priorities.To learn more about CenterSeat's transformative solutions, visit www.centerseat.ai

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