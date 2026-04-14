New Travel Plan Opens Nearly 1,500 Miles of Designated Routes in Utah’s San Rafael Swell

As the San Rafael Swell attracts adventurers, the newly designated route network will shape how visitors experience one of the West’s most iconic landscapes.

GREEN RIVER, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor recreation opportunities in eastern Utah are expanding following the finalization of the BLM's San Rafael Swell Travel Management Plan, a sweeping initiative that establishes nearly 1,500 miles of designated routes across approximately 1.1 million acres of public land.

Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the plan was finalized on December 31, 2024, after years of analysis and public input. The new route network provides structured access for off-highway vehicles (OHVs), hikers, and other recreationists throughout the rugged landscape of the San Rafael Swell.

The travel management framework is designed to balance recreation, conservation, and long-term land stewardship. By designating specific routes for motorized and non-motorized travel, the plan aims to protect sensitive desert ecosystems while still allowing visitors to experience the region’s vast canyon systems, dramatic sandstone formations, and historic backcountry trails.

Stretching across parts of Emery County and Wayne County, the San Rafael Swell has long been a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking remote exploration opportunities. With the new plan in place, recreation access will now be guided by a clearly defined route network that improves navigation, safety, and resource protection.

The decision has drawn national attention. Some conservation groups have raised concerns about environmental impacts, while certain OHV advocacy organizations have challenged aspects of the route designations through litigation. Despite these debates, the finalized plan represents one of the most significant updates to recreation management in the region in decades.

For nearby communities, the expanded route system also represents a major development for regional tourism infrastructure. As more visitors travel to the area to explore the newly designated trails, local businesses—including lodging providers, restaurants, and tour operators—are preparing for increased outdoor recreation traffic.

Located just outside the Swell, the town of Green River, Utah, has long served as a gateway for travelers heading into the region’s desert landscapes. Visitors planning a trip can review route highlights, recreation tips, and regional attractions through resources that help them explore Green River, Utah, and plan their outdoor adventures.

As the San Rafael Swell continues to attract adventurers from across the country, the newly designated route network is expected to play a key role in shaping how visitors experience one of the West’s most iconic desert landscapes.

For travelers seeking a comfortable home base after a day on the trail, https://firstchoiceinns.com/ offers convenient lodging near the Swell’s most popular access points. Guests who book directly through the hotel’s website can also save 15% on their stay, making it easier for visitors to extend their time exploring Utah’s rapidly growing recreation destination.

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