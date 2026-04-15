Karns & Karns Fighting for Survivors of Alameda County’s 'Hands-Off' Foster Care Abuse

Karns & Karns: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment, fighting for victims of corporate negligence Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead the specialized Sexual Abuse and Assault Division at Karns & Karns, providing dedicated nationwide representation for survivors of institutional and rideshare-related misconduct.

Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong lead a dedicated team representing families and foster youth impacted by systemic safety failures in Case No. 23CV036574

A foster care center is supposed to be a place of safety and transition, not a place where children are left to fend for themselves” — Bill Karns

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is currently representing survivors and families affected by the institutional failures detailed in the legal action City of Hayward, et al. v. County of Alameda, et al. (Case No. 23CV036574). The litigation focuses on a "hands-off" security policy within the Alameda County foster care system that reportedly left children and young adults (up to age 21) unprotected from predators.The "Hands-Off" Policy: A Failure to ProtectAccording to court records in Case No. 23CV036574, the County removed Sheriff’s deputies from its assessment centers and replaced them with private security. These guards were allegedly instructed not to physically intervene when children were at risk of leaving the facility with unauthorized adults.This "hands-off" policy created a dangerous environment where children as young as 10 years old were allegedly targeted for human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Evidence suggests that these safety failures occurred at facilities throughout Alameda County, not just in Hayward."A foster care center is supposed to be a place of safety and transition, not a place where children are left to fend for themselves," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "When the County decided to enforce a policy that prevented staff from protecting these kids, they didn't just fail a policy—they failed a generation of children who were already at their most vulnerable. We are here to make sure that this betrayal of trust is answered for in a court of law."A Specialized Advocacy Team: Darryl Meigs and Mia HongInstitutional abuse cases require a high level of care and expert trial skill. Karns & Karns manages these sensitive claims in-house through a dedicated unit led by trial attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong.Darryl Meigs utilizes his background in psychology to provide a safe, trauma-informed environment for survivors. Mia Hong provides a strategic advantage as a former insurance defense attorney, leveraging her knowledge of the system to counter the tactics used by government carriers. Together, they ensure that survivors work directly with their trial team from day one."When selecting a lawyer for your family, the most important question to ask is: 'When was your attorney's last trial and do they handle these cases themselves?'" said Mike Karns. "Darryl and Mia are trial lawyers who stay in the fight until the final verdict. We are not a referral firm; we are a trial firm that stands with survivors."The No-Fee Guarantee: Justice Without Financial RiskKarns & Karns operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee, ensuring that every family in Alameda County has access to elite legal representation regardless of their income.Zero Upfront Costs: You pay nothing to start your case.Firm Advances All Expenses: We pay for all investigators, experts, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: You only pay a legal fee if we successfully win money for you. If we do not win, you do not owe us a penny.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys1-800-4THEWIN (1-800-484-3946)Hablamos Español. Llámenos para una consulta gratis y confidencial.

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