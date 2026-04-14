Meriwest Credit Union Celebrates the Grand Reopening of Its Newly Remodeled Santa Clara Branch

Santa Clara Ribbon Cutting Group Photo

Meriwest Credit Union announced the grand opening of its refreshed Santa Clara branch, introducing an updated environment built to enhance member experience.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwest Credit Union welcomed local residents, community partners, and members to the official ribbon cutting of its newly remodeled Santa Clara branch on April 9, 2026, marking a renewed investment in the financial well being of the South Bay community.

The celebration drew over 125 attendees throughout the day, including long time members, nearby residents, small business owners, and representatives from local organizations. Guests explored the refreshed space, met with branch staff, and had the chance to network with local business leaders.

The remodeled branch features a brighter, more cooperative space for members to meet with Meriwest team members to discuss opening new accounts, business expansion, or wealth management services.

“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with our members and the Santa Clara community,” said Lisa Pesta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Meriwest Credit Union. “This branch has been part of Santa Clara for many years, and investing in this remodel is our way of reaffirming that commitment. We’re honored to serve a community that values connection, collaboration, and financial well being and this refreshed space allows us to support the needs of our neighbors and continue being a trusted resource for the people who live and work here.”

Mayor Lisa M Gilmor, Council Members and community partners were also in attendance and took part in the official ribbon cutting, symbolizing the start of a new chapter for the Santa Clara branch and the members it serves.

“This new space helps us serve both individuals and businesses better with a more personal touch,” said Susie Paredes, Branch Manager. “Our team is here to make banking feel simple and supportive, and the new layout gives us more private space to connect with members and help them feel confident about their finances. We are excited to continue to serve our community and growing businesses in a beautiful newly remodeled branch.”

The Santa Clara branch, located at 2042 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050, is now fully open for in person services. Members and visitors are encouraged to stop by, meet the team, and experience the new space.

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