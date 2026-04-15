Intellibright Names Tim Wolfe Director of SEO & AI Discovery

Tim Wolfe joins Intellibright as Director of SEO & AI Discovery, bringing over two decades of enterprise SEO experience and a proven track record building visibility across AI platforms.

Austin agency appoints Tim Wolfe as Director of SEO & AI Discovery to lead the agency's expansion into AI-driven search and answer engine optimization.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright has appointed Tim Wolfe as Director of SEO & AI Discovery. Wolfe has already built measurable visibility inside AI platforms like Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT and tied it directly to business outcomes, experience few agency hires can claim.Wolfe arrives with more than two decades of enterprise SEO experience across some of the most search-competitive brands in the country, including Adobe, Indeed, Travelocity, RetailMeNot, and PenFed Credit Union. Before joining Intellibright, he served as Technical SEO Lead at Lumar (formerly DeepCrawl), where he advised enterprise organizations on large-scale technical SEO strategy. At PenFed, he increased organic traffic contribution from 35% to 47% and built out the organization's presence across AI platforms including Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT, work that directly informed the scope of his new role."Search didn't just evolve, it shifted," said Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright. "Visibility today happens before the click, inside AI-generated answers and decision-making moments. The companies that win are the ones that show up there and tie it directly to revenue. That's exactly where Tim has been operating."Intellibright has been moving in this direction for a while. Wolfe's hire puts dedicated leadership behind it: answer engine optimization, structured data for AI systems, and attribution that connects AI-driven discovery to actual business outcomes. For clients, it means SEO strategy that accounts for where buyers are increasingly starting their research, not just where they click.About IntellibrightIntellibright is a performance-driven digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list for six consecutive years. The agency aligns marketing and sales data to increase revenue, improve conversion, and drive profitability across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising. Services include website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, reporting and analytics, HubSpot implementation, and revenue operations. For more information, visit www.intellibright.com

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