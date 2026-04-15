Adchor Appoints Tabatha Guedez as New Marketing Director

Adchor announces the appointment of Tabatha Guedez as Marketing Director, strengthening its leadership in marketing and brand strategy

The appointment strengthens the company's strategic leadership in marketing and communications

We are proud to welcome Tabatha to the team. Her talent, leadership, and deep understanding of marketing are exactly what Adchor needs to continue growing and solidifying our presence across markets.” — Executive Team, Adchor

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adchor, your embedded growth partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tabatha Guedez as its new Marketing Director. With this appointment, Adchor continues to build the senior-level team needed to deliver on its commitment to strategy, execution, and measurable brand growth for its clients.

Guedez brings a sharp understanding of the intersection of brand, culture, and business development. In her role, she will lead marketing, content, and communications, overseeing integrated campaign strategy, brand positioning, and Adchor’s continued market expansion.

“Tabatha is exactly the kind of leader Adchor is built around. She thinks strategically, executes with precision, and understands that great marketing is not just about presence, it is about outcomes. Her addition to this team reflects where we are headed: a more intentional, more capable, and more embedded partner for every client we serve.” — Rafael Bolivar, VP, Strategic Marketing & Growth

Guedez added: “It is an honor to join Adchor at this exciting stage of growth. I am thrilled to work alongside such a talented team and to contribute to building strategies that elevate the brand and create real value for our clients.”

About Adchor

Adchor is your embedded growth partner. A boutique communications, marketing, and brand development agency, Adchor works inside client organizations to align strategy with execution and turn ambition into measurable results. With a multidisciplinary team and a results-driven approach, Adchor partners with brands and organizations to amplify their presence and achieve meaningful business outcomes.

About Tabatha Guedez

Tabatha Guedez is Marketing Director at Adchor, where she leads brand strategy, content, partnerships, and market positioning. She works at the intersection of business, culture, and storytelling to develop impactful collaborations and elevate Adchor’s presence across markets. A frequent traveler, Guedez brings a global lens to both her work and leadership.

Press Contact

Adchor | Communications Department

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