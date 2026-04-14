Brandon King Unveils 'Coffee Then Wine,' a Poetic Journey Through Life's Resilience and Deep Romance

Start your morning with a fresh cup of coffee and the deeply moving verses of Brandon King. A perfect way to awaken your soul. From morning brews to evening wine, this profound poetry collection is the perfect companion for every emotional stage of your daily journey. Whether sipping a morning espresso or an evening cabernet, Brandon King’s poetry collection beautifully matches the natural rhythm and emotion of your day.

New collection published by Spines explores the duality of existence, balancing the morning's caffeinated ambition with the evening's elegant passion.

NEW YORK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exploring the profound spectrum of human emotion, author and poet Brandon King announces the release of his latest collection, " Coffee Then Wine ." Published by Spines , this evocative book of poetry serves as a powerful testament to the 24-hour cycle of life—capturing the necessary jolt of morning ambition and the mellow, romantic calm of the evening.Returning to lyrical creation after more than a decade, King’s new collection marks a significant milestone in his literary journey. "Coffee Then Wine" serves as an anchor for those navigating the unpredictable storms of modern life. The collection is divided into two distinct energies that guide readers through life’s mountainous terrain. The first half of the book, representing the "Coffee," embodies the wake-up call of the human spirit. King explores themes of family, resilience, faith, and survival. He tackles the harsh realities of the world and the daily grind of adulthood without shying away from the pain of loss. Instead, he frames these struggles as the very crucible in which character is forged. Poems like "The Paper Boy’s Silence" and "The Weight of Adulthood" offer poignant commentary on the fragility of peace and the heavy mantle of responsibility, celebrating the inner strength required to build a solid foundation.As the day transitions, so does the poetry. The "Wine" section uncorks a deep, velvety descent into romance, intimacy, and trust. Transitioning from the stark daylight into the evening's embrace, the latter half of the book acts as a sanctuary. King crafts an atmosphere of surrender, illustrating that true intimacy is a hard-won reward for the day's battles. He navigates the complexities of love with elegance, offering readers an intoxicating embrace that celebrates genuine connection, mature love, and the profound vulnerability shared between two souls.King's poetic philosophy rests on the belief that every day is a living testimony. Whether addressing systemic struggles, the pursuit of personal success, or the intimate spaces shared with a partner, his voice remains authentic and relatable. By intertwining the spiritual with the romantic, "Coffee Then Wine" offers a holistic view of the human experience that resonates with anyone striving to balance their public ambitions with their private devotions.The Morning's Promise: Inspirational verses that tackle motivation, spiritual connection, and the emotional weight of daily responsibilities.Unwavering Faith & Family: Deeply moving tributes to fatherhood, marriage, and the protective, guiding power of faith.The Wine Cellar: A tasteful, passionate exploration of romance, intimacy, and the profound physical expressions of enduring love."This collection is a reflection of life's dual nature—the necessary jolt of resilience required to face the day, and the deep need for love and companionship that anchors our nights," says author Brandon King. "My spiritual journey is a book of testimony; life isn’t perfect, and we all live and learn. 'Coffee Then Wine' is designed to wake you up with the spirit, and then leave you with the sweet, lingering aftertaste of hope and passion.""Coffee Then Wine" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:Brandon King is a poet and writer based in Springfield, Illinois. Finding inspiration in the full 24-hour cycle of life, his work explores both triumphant highs and necessary lows. Drawing energy from the rhythm of music, the stabilizing power of faith, and the joy of witnessing loved ones succeed, King’s writing is fueled by an unwavering love of life and the relentless pursuit of passion.Book Details:Title: Coffee Then WineAuthor: Brandon KingPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90222-508-9Availability: You can find this book on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Coffee-Then-Wine-Brandon-King/dp/B0GJCZP1PF ] and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [ https://spines.com/] , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform

Coffee Then Wine by Brandon King | Official Book Trailer

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