Skintastic Med Spa Celebrates 15 Years with Ellacor™ Launch for Face and Body Skin Tightening

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Florida-based Skintastic Med Spa celebrates 15 years by expanding services with Ellacor, offering non-surgical skin tightening for face and body.

As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we’re proud to continue investing in the latest innovations, including Ellacor, to bring our patients the best results possible.” — Isabel Blevens

SPRING HILL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skintastic Med Spa, a leading provider of advanced medical aesthetics in Hernando County, proudly announces the addition of Ellacor™ to its treatment offerings. This milestone coincides with the practice’s 15th anniversary, underscoring its long-standing commitment to innovation, patient care, and results-driven treatments.For over a decade, Skintastic Med Spa has built its reputation on combining personalized treatment plans with cutting-edge technology to help patients achieve natural, confident results. The introduction of Ellacor represents the next evolution in that mission—offering a highly effective, minimally invasive solution for skin laxity without the need for surgery.Ellacor is a first-of-its-kind procedure that utilizes advanced micro-coring technology to remove tiny portions of excess skin. This process improves the appearance of moderate to severe wrinkles and skin laxity without the use of heat or traditional surgical methods. While the treatment has gained recognition for facial rejuvenation, Skintastic Med Spa is among the early adopters expanding its application to body areas such as the abdomen, knees, and other regions prone to loose or aging skin.This innovation opens the door for patients seeking meaningful skin tightening and texture improvement in areas that have historically been difficult to treat without invasive procedures. By offering Ellacor for both face and body, the practice continues to lead in providing comprehensive, non-surgical aesthetic solutions.“As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we’re proud to continue investing in the latest innovations, including Ellacor, to bring our patients the best results possible,” said Isabel Blevens, Practice Manager at Skintastic Med Spa. “Expanding this technology to treat both face and body allows us to better serve our patients and deliver comprehensive, natural-looking outcomes.”With a highly trained clinical team and a patient-first philosophy, Skintastic Med Spa continues to set the standard for aesthetic medicine in Spring Hill and surrounding areas. The addition of Ellacor enhances the practice’s ability to deliver customized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s goals, helping them achieve smoother, tighter, and more youthful-looking skin.Patients interested in learning more about Ellacor treatments or scheduling a consultation can visit https://myskintastic.com/ or contact the office directly at 352-610-9900.

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