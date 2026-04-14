Garden Media Group Releases 2026 Mother's Day Gift Guide

Garden Media Group's 2026 Mother's Day Gift Guide

Bloom & Be Well: 2026 Mother’s Day Gardening Inspiration

Spending time outdoors and getting hands in the soil is restorative. Gardening together helps families connect with nature while creating meaningful, lasting memories.” — Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Media Group shares Mother’s Day gardening ideas that nurture both the garden and the soul.This Mother’s Day, give Mom a gift that nurtures both her spirit and her garden. Whether it’s planting a calming garden retreat or creating a handmade botanical project, these mindful, hands-on activities offer relaxation, connection, and a personal touch she’ll truly treasure.“As a mom, I’ve learned that the gifts that matter most create memories,” says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “Spending time outdoors and getting hands in the soil is restorative. Gardening together helps families connect with nature while creating meaningful, lasting memories.”These garden projects will make her day truly special while promoting relaxation, mindfulness, and a deeper connection with nature.Make Mother’s Day a Moment to Slow Down and Reconnect with NatureGive Mom a thoughtful experience that blends creativity, fresh air, and a mindful escape with the Everyday Kit. Spend time together foraging for flowers and foliage, then turn your finds into beautiful, nature-inspired arrangements. Creative hobbies like floral arranging offer a relaxing way to unwind, spark creativity, and enjoy the simple pleasures of the outdoors. Pair it with the Floral Forage Bag, made for collecting petals, leaves, and other foraged gems along the way. Together, these tools turn a walk in nature into a calming, hands-on activity Mom can enjoy long after Mother’s Day. From $21.99 on OasisForageProducts.com.Inspire Relaxation with the Gift of a GardenThis Mother’s Day, create a peaceful outdoor space where Mom can slow down, reconnect with nature, and enjoy the restorative benefits of gardening. Planting roses and pollinator-friendly companions together offers a simple way to unwind, spend meaningful time outdoors, and bring beauty and life to the garden. Consider the elegant Pope John Paul II Rose, known for its luminous white blooms and exceptional citrus fragrance, paired with the relaxed clusters of Our Lady of Guadalupe Rose for season-long color and classic garden appeal. Add calming herbs like Lavender to attract pollinators while filling the garden with soothing fragrance. Together, these plants create a space that encourages relaxation, creativity, and moments of quiet reflection, making every bloom a reminder of a Mother’s Day spent nurturing both the garden and the soul. From $17.95 on JacksonAndPerkins.com.Give Mom One Less Thing to TidyMoms spend a lot of time keeping life organized: meals, schedules, backpacks, and everything in between. Help her bring that same sense of order to the garden with the Hoselink Evolve Retractable Hose Reel. The smooth, automatic retractable system neatly stores the hose after every use, eliminating clutter and making watering simple and satisfying. With its durable construction and sleek design, it’s a practical upgrade that brings a little more calm to her outdoor routine.A Berry Sweet GiftGive Mom a gift that keeps on giving with fresh, homegrown flavor she can enjoy right from the garden! DownHome HarvestBless Your HeartBlueberry (Zones 7–9) produces charming white blooms in the spring, followed by generous clusters of sweet, juicy blueberries in summer, perfect for snacking, baking, or adding to morning smoothies. This easy-care shrub reaches about 4–5′ tall and 3–4’wide at maturity and thrives in full sun, making it ideal for backyard gardens, raised beds, or even large patio containers. With its delicious harvests and beautiful seasonal foliage, Bless Your Heartoffers Mom a sweet reminder of your love she can enjoy year after year. From $19.99 at select garden centers and online retailers.Give Mom a RainbowColorful Aglaonema (Aglaonema varieties) are a fabulous choice if you want to give mom an easy-care plant with lots of color. These low-maintenance plants show off leaves decorated in shades of red, pink, orange, chartreuse, purple, and gold—so you can find a look that matches mom’s style without a lot of maintenance. $39 at CostaFarms.comFresh Air, Flowers, and Family: A Wellness-Inspired Mother’s Day TraditionStart a wellness-focused Mother’s Day tradition this spring by planting summer-flowering bulbs with the kids. Gardening together is a simple way to step outside, breathe fresh air, and slow down while connecting with nature and each other. The planting is easy for all ages, turning a few minutes in the garden into a relaxing family activity. As the bulbs grow and bloom through the summer, they become living reminders of time spent together—bringing a sense of calm, joy, and accomplishment while nurturing not just beautiful flowers, but family connection, outdoor time, and seasonal wellness for everyone. Prices vary. For inspiration, visit Flowerbulb.eu.A helping hand for mom’s houseplantsGive Mom a gift that helps her plants (and her confidence!) grow with a little smart gardening support. A Planta premium subscription includes an intuitive new update on IOS that can identify plants, as well as container and soil types, with a simple scan, making it easier than ever for mom to care for her growing collection. With personalized reminders for watering, fertilizing, repotting, and more, Planta takes the guesswork out of plant care and helps houseplants thrive. Simply scan, get tailored care guidance, and watch plants flourish. It’s a thoughtful digital companion that makes adding new plants and keeping them healthy effortless all year long. Available on the App Store and Google Play.Personalized Plants!This Mother’s Day, skip the generic gift and create a houseplant present that is as unique as she is! Imagine her surprise with a hand-written card tucked into a beautifully decorated planter, featuring a stunning bromeliad from Costa Farms. Add thoughtful extras like a pretty trinket or some fancy candles to make it special – it’s the personal touches that mom will truly love. From $38.80 on Homedepot.comGame Night, Garden StyleFor the mom who loves hosting, Jason’s Nuts brings playful competition to the patio. This shuffleboard-style tabletop game uses walnut-shaped pieces that players slide down the board to score the perfect shot. Simple to learn but surprisingly strategic, it’s the kind of game that turns a casual gathering into a night of laughs and friendly rivalries. Whether it’s garden cocktails, a backyard barbecue, or family game night, Jason’s Nuts is a gift that keeps everyone entertained. $20 http://www.jasonsnuts.com/

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