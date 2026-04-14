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State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LANHAM, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old-woman in Prince George’s County yesterday.

The deceased is identified as Mijah Smith, 24, of Bowie, Maryland. She was the driver and sole occupant of a BMW SUV involved in the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of an Acura passenger vehicle was reported uninjured in the crash.

Around 10:13 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the inner loop of Interstate 495, in the area of Maryland 704 for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the BMW, operated by Smith, was traveling on I-495 when for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway, struck the barrier, and became inoperable between the shoulder and lane one. The Acura then attempted to avoid the BMW but subsequently struck the barrier and the BMW. 

Lanes were closed for approximately two hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation. 

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State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Prince George’s County

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