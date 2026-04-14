Rooftop solar projects in Mountain Top, PA, deliver clean energy to the local community

EQT Real Estate, Scale, Sigma Renewables, and Black Bear Energy gather to celebrate energization of the rooftop solar project in PA. The solar array totals 4.9 MW and will generate 6 million kWh of renewable energy annually. EQT Real Estate, Scale, Sigma Renewables, and Black Bear Energy cut a celebratory ribbon for the rooftop solar project in Mountain Top, PA.

Sigma Renewables, Scale, EQT Real Estate, and Black Bear Energy celebrate the energization of 4.9 MW of new rooftop solar projects.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sigma Renewables, a premier renewable energy developer, Scale, designer, builder, and financier of energy infrastructure projects, EQT Real Estate, a leading global real estate investor with $58B in gross asset value under management, and Black Bear Energy, a commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services, celebrated the energization of two rooftop solar projects in Mountain Top, PA.

The projects, hosted on two industrial buildings owned by EQT Real Estate, total 4.9 MW and will generate 6 million kWh of renewable energy annually, the equivalent of powering 540 homes each year. These projects are made possible through Pennsylvania’s virtual net metering opportunity. Each building’s rooftop has been enhanced with solar panels to deliver clean energy to the local grid. In addition to delivering affordable energy to the community, the projects create local jobs during construction and maintenance, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s electric grid with reliable distributed generation.

These installations represent the first phase of the partnership between Sigma Renewables, Scale, EQT Real Estate, and Black Bear Energy, with many more projects expected to begin operations in Pennsylvania in the coming years. This repeatability demonstrates the positive results that can be achieved with a systematic approach and strong partnerships.

"We are pleased to highlight this successful project reaching COD which is neither the first, nor the last with our extensive relationship with Sigma Renewables," said Julian Torres, the Chief Investment Officer of Scale. "Over time, we expect over 100 MW of distributed solar projects that will be driving much needed grid infrastructure upgrades and economic benefits to our host customers."

“Projects like these are a great example of what renewable energy can do,” said Zachary Friedman, co-founder of Sigma Renewables. “They generate clean electricity on an otherwise unusable space, support the local economy, and help keep energy prices more affordable for consumers. The partnership between Sigma Renewables, Scale, EQT Real Estate, and Black Bear Energy, will allow us to efficiently deploy more of these projects across Pennsylvania and the rest of the country.”

”We are thrilled by opportunities like these two projects that enable us to quickly and successfully deploy renewable energy resources on our properties. Such projects contribute to achieving our sustainability objectives while also delivering economic benefit for our investors,” said Matt Praske, Head of Sustainability for EQT Real Estate.

“These projects demonstrate how industrial rooftops can play a meaningful role in strengthening local energy systems,” commented Victoria Stulgis, President of Black Bear Energy. “By working closely with EQT Real Estate, Sigma Renewables, and Scale, we’re delivering clean, reliable power to the Mountain Top community while creating local economic benefits and improving grid resilience. This is the kind of practical, high-impact renewable energy deployment that we’re proud to help scale across Pennsylvania.”

About Sigma Renewable Energy

Sigma Renewables is a national developer of distributed generation Solar and Battery Energy Storage projects. The highly experienced and efficient team at Sigma Renewables identifies opportunities for institutional property owners to create value and generate income by developing underutilized or unused portions of their property for low-impact and sustainable renewable energy projects.

Learn more at www.sigmarenewables.com.

About Scale

Scale is a vertically-integrated provider of advanced on-site energy solutions for large commercial, industrial, and data center customers. By combining project design, engineering, and operational expertise with full-stack financing, Scale provides customers with turnkey systems that optimize multiple on-site resources to deliver ultra-reliable performance, faster speed-to-power, lower energy costs, and reduced emissions. Learn more at www.scalemicrogrids.com.

About EQT Real Estate

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 270 billion in total assets under management (EUR 141 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 31 December 2025, divided into two business segments: Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT supports its global portfolio companies and assets in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence, and market leadership. Within EQT’s Real Assets segment, EQT Real Estate acquires, develops, leases, and manages logistics and residential properties in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. EQT Real Estate manages about $58 billion in GAV, owns and operates over 2,000 properties and 400 million square feet, with over 400 experienced professionals across 50 locations globally.

About Black Bear Energy

A Legence Company (Nasdaq: LGN), Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past ten years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 2,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data-driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit BlackBearEnergy.com.

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