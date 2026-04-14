SCOTT FRANK TO RECEIVE 2026 MELANIE JACOBSON INSPIRATIONAL JEWISH LEADERSHIP AWARD

B'nai Torah Congregation Scott Frank

Special Recognition Celebrates Extraordinary Leadership, Guidance, and Unwavering Dedication to B’nai Torah Congregation

Scott embodies the very spirit of this award. He leads with humility, heart, and an unwavering commitment to our community.” — Melanie Jacobson, Executive Vice President of B’nai Torah Congregation

BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States, has announced that Scott Frank of Boca Raton will receive the 2026 Melanie Jacobson Inspirational Jewish Leadership Award. Frank currently services as President of B’nai Torah Congregation.The award will be presented during Leadership Shabbat on April 25, 2026. Established in 2023, the honor recognizes individuals who exemplify visionary Jewish leadership, spiritual integrity, and a deep commitment to community. Past recipients include Rabbi David Steinardt; Ed Sopher, former President of B’nai Torah Congregation; and Nancy Goldstein, the first director of B’nai Torah’s Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center.Since joining the synagogue in 2002 with his wife, Abbie, and their children, Talia and Ezra, Frank has been a dedicated and active member of the community. A longtime member of the Board of Trustees, he now services as President – a role he has held since 2024, providing thoughtful and steady leadership. Among his many contributions, he has played a key role in guiding the search for and appointment of B’nai Torah’s new Senior Rabbi.Known for his warmth, integrity, and commitment to fostering a welcoming, close-knit environment, Frank leads by example and inspires others to get involved. Professionally, he is a commercial real estate attorney and serves as Vice President and General Counsel of a South Florida real estate development company.“Scott embodies the very spirit of this award,” said Melanie Jacobson, Executive Vice President of B’nai Torah Congregation and the award’s namesake. “He leads with humility, heart, and an unwavering commitment to our community. His ability to bring people together, especially during moments of growth and transition, has strengthened B’nai Torah in impactful and lasting ways.”"B’nai Torah is more than a synagogue to me—it is where Abbie and I raised our family, where we met some of our closest friends, and where some of our most meaningful memories were made,” added Frank. “It holds a truly sacred place in my life. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and to serve a community that has given so much to me and my family."To register for the Leadership Shabbat celebratory Kiddush Luncheon , please visit https://btcboca.org/leadership-shabbat About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeastern United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

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