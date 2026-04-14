Costa Farms Named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA Today

Costa Farms Costa Farms

We're truly honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today” — Joche Smith Jr., President of Costa Farms

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Costa Farms , one of North America’s leading growers of indoor and outdoor plants, has been named to the 2026 Top Workplaces list by USA Today. The award recognizes large national employers with 150 or more team members that prioritize exceptional workplace environments and strong, people-first cultures.The Top Workplaces list is compiled annually by Energage, an independent research firm specializing in employee engagement and organizational health. Rankings are based entirely on confidential employee feedback measuring key pillars of workplace culture — including alignment, execution, and connection.“We're truly honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today,” said Joche Smith Jr., President of Costa Farms. “This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team. Our people are at the core of everything we do, and we're committed to fostering an environment where they feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow.”A family-run business with more than 65 years of history and over 5,000 employees, Costa Farms is grounded in values of teamwork, innovation, and a deep love for plants and the environment. The company champions an inclusive culture, invests in professional development, prioritizes employee well-being, and encourages community involvement at every level.“This recognition truly embodies our 'Love Where You Work' philosophy,” said Arianna Cabrera de Oña, SVP of People & Culture at Costa Farms. “We are committed to building a culture where every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered, and this award affirms that we're delivering on that promise.”The recognition reinforces Costa Farms' standing as an employer of choice and its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful career paths in an industry rooted in beauty, sustainability, and growth.For more information about Costa Farms, please visit Costafarms.com.At Costa Farms, it's in our DNA to grow, and we're passionate about plants! So much so that we grow more than 1,500 varieties on 5,200 acres. Costa Farms is a leading global grower of tropical plants, specializing in producing high-quality foliage plants and flowering plants. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Costa Farms offers a diverse range of products to meet the needs of consumers.

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