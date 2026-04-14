DOLL AMIR & ELEY CONTINUES MOMENTUM WITH SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF CHAMBERS SPOTLIGHT CALIFORNIA RANKING

Hunter Eley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doll Amir & Eley LLP (DAE) announced today it is ranked for the second consecutive year as a Chambers Spotlight California firm in the Commercial Litigation category.A Chambers Spotlight ranking is awarded after thorough, independent research that identifies exceptional small- and mid-size law firms across the state. Firm listings are based on thousands of attorney and client interviews designed to identify law firms and lawyers that demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients.“We are honored to be recognized by Chambers for the second year in a row,” says Managing Partner Hunter Eley . “This ranking is a testament to the talent of our attorneys and the trust our clients place in us to handle their most complex legal disputes.”Doll Amir & Eley LLP represents companies, institutions and individuals in complex commercial litigation and business disputes. Since 2004, the firm has advised a diverse range of clients—from global and national companies to entrepreneurs powering the Southern California economy—across industries including e-commerce, technology, banking, healthcare and entertainment. Founded on relationships forged in Big Law, DAE continues to be guided by principles of trust, respect and collaboration in its client and professional engagements.In addition to its Chambers ranking, Doll Amir & Eley has been named a “Top Law Firm” by the Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as a Top Boutique in California by the Daily Journal, and designated as a Legal 500 Elite law firm.

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