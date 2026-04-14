Kirmac Cares for Kids Commits $1 Million to Children’s Health at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Kirmac Family Founders and Leadership with Surrey Hospitals Foundation and Board Kirmac Family Founders and Leadership with Surrey Hospitals Foundation and Mayor Brenda Locke

$1M gift from Kirmac Cares for Kids supports pediatric care at Surrey Memorial Hospital, elevating vital services for children and families across the region.

This investment reflects a shared vision for a healthier, growing community south of the Fraser. Together, we can expand access to care and ensure every child and family gets the support they need.” — Nicole Robson, President & CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirmac Cares for Kids Announces $1 Million Investment to Support Children’s Health at Surrey Memorial Hospital - Funding will enhance care for more than 50,000 children and youth served annually across a growing regional system of care.Surrey Hospitals Foundation is proud to announce a transformative $1 million investment from Kirmac Collision and Autoglass through its charitable program, Kirmac Cares for Kids. This generous gift will support vital children and youth programs at Surrey Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Health Centre and across pediatric-focused services, helping ensure families across the region can access exceptional healthcare.Kirmac Collision and Autoglass, a family owned and operated British Columbia business, has long been committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through Kirmac Cares for Kids, the company supports the health and wellbeing of children across the province, a program made possible by the collective contributions of its customers, employees, and business partners. Since 2010, Kirmac has donated more than $6 million to children and youth programs.Surrey is one of the fastest growing and most diverse cities in British Columbia, with a rapidly expanding population of young families. At the heart of this growth is Surrey Memorial Hospital, a critical regional anchor for families living south of the Fraser River. Each year, over 50,000 children are treated through the dedicated Pediatric Emergency Department, with more than 1,200 pediatric surgeries performed and thousands more accessing specialized outpatient and mental health services.As demand continues to rise, Surrey Memorial Hospital operates within a broader ecosystem of care supported by Surrey Hospitals Foundation. From acute pediatric services to specialized clinics and dedicated mental health units, this integrated network ensures children and families receive coordinated, high-quality care across every stage of their journey.Kirmac Cares for Kids has been a dedicated partner of Surrey Hospitals Foundation since 2020, previously contributing $250,000 toward children’s health initiatives. This new $1 million investment builds on that partnership and strengthens access to specialized pediatric care across Surrey and the surrounding region. With donor support, the Foundation continues to expand therapeutic programs, invest in advanced medical equipment, and enhance care environments so that every child receives the best possible care.“This extraordinary investment from Kirmac Cares for Kids reflects a shared vision for what a healthy, growing community south of the Fraser can and should look like,” said Nicole Robson, President & CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “With Surrey Memorial Hospital serving as a critical anchor for the South Fraser region, demand for accessible, leading-edge pediatric services, including critical mental health supports for children and youth, continues to rise. Kirmac’s commitment is grounded in family values and legacy and reflects a deep understanding that both business and healthcare are built on collaboration and strong community partnerships. Through the leadership of values-driven organizations like Kirmac, we can continue strengthening our ecosystem of care, expanding access, and building a future where every child and family has the support they need today and for generations to come.”“At Kirmac, we believe strong communities start with healthy kids,” said Sean McIntosh, President of Kirmac Collision and Autoglass. “Through Kirmac Cares for Kids, every repair helps make a difference. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Surrey Hospitals Foundation and support the ecosystem of care that serves children and families across Surrey and the region.”About Kirmac Collision and AutoglassKirmac Collision & Autoglass is a trusted, family-owned British Columbia based company dedicated to providing safe, quality collision repair and autoglass services. Kirmac operates locations across Metro Vancouver, the Okanagan, and Edmonton. Since being founded in 1973, Kirmac has earned a strong reputation for care, professionalism, and community commitment.Through its long-standing charitable initiative, Kirmac Cares for Kids, Kirmac has supported children’s health programs across British Columbia. This support has helped provide critical care, equipment, research, and services for kids and their families when it matters most. Since the inception of Kirmac Cares for Kids in 2010, the company has donated over $6 million, with the support of its customers, employees, and business partners.About Surrey Hospitals FoundationSince 1992, we’ve worked to ensure that every investment leads to better care, better access and better outcomes across the South Fraser region.As the recognized health care foundation for the City of Surrey, Surrey Hospitals Foundation unites donors, health partners and community to drive innovation and improve care across all major health facilities including Surrey Memorial Hospital, the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre, and the new Surrey hospital now under construction among other specialized sites.

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