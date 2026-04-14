Correction: White Coat Press Conference tomorrow Wednesday April 15 at 10:30 am

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, April 15 at 10:30 AM ET, 1,000 healthcare workers, medical students, public health professionals, researchers, union members, and allies from across the United States will gather at Upper Senate Park for a press conference demanding urgent congressional action to prevent genocide and protect civilian life and healthcare systems.Where: Upper Senate Park, 200 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001When: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 10:30 AM ETWho: Doctors Against Genocide, National Nurses United, CODEPINK, Sanctions Kill, Taxpayers Against Genocide, Nonviolent Medicaid Army, Workers United, Sudan and Congo advocacy groups and healthcare workers and allies from across the country.Organized by Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), the press conference takes place during Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month and on tax day and will feature frontline healthcare workers, and advocates speaking on the urgent need for congressional action to end U.S. complicity in genocide, mass atrocity, and the systematic destruction of healthcare systems.Speakers will draw on on their direct experience, will urge elected officials to act on clear warning signs of catastrophe: attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers, forced displacement, starvation, bombardment, siege, detention, torture, and the collapse of essential systems needed to sustain life.Participants will call on Congress to:- Protect civilians and healthcare workers- Defend hospitals and civilian healthcare infrastructure- Restore and safeguard humanitarian and medical access- Oppose U.S. political, military, and economic support for policies enabling mass atrocityThe press conference will spotlight ongoing violence and assaults on healthcare systems in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Sudan, Congo, and communities under attack in the United States.“As healthcare workers, we are trained to recognize patterns before catastrophe deepens. We do not wait for total collapse before intervening. We act when the warning signs are clear. That same duty applies here.”Following the press conference, participants will proceed to Capitol Hill for coordinated congressional meetings.About Doctors Against GenocideDoctors Against Genocide is an international coalition of healthcare workers, social workers, mental health professionals, researchers, students, and people of conscience committed to education, advocacy, and community support in the face of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.Gur TsabarMovement Media Hub+1 347-248-1390movementmediahub@gmail.com, info@doctorsagainstgenocide.org

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