Navy Veteran John Vincent challenges incumbent Rep. Russell Fry (SC7) John Vincent, candidate for Congress in South Carolina's 7th District

Harrison cites Vincent's commitment to South Carolina families, veteran service, and "People Over Politics" vision

South Carolina’s 7th District need a champion who will fight for jobs, opportunity, and a fair shot for every family. John Vincent is that leader, and I’m proud to support his campaign for Congress.” — Jaime Harrison

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Carolina Statesman and Former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Endorses John Vincent for Congress

Harrison cites Vincent's commitment to South Carolina families, veteran service, and "People Over Politics" vision

The John Vincent for Congress campaign today announced a major endorsement from Jaime Harrison, former Chair of the Democratic National Committee and one of South Carolina's most respected political leaders. John Vincent is the Democratic nominee for South Carolina's 7th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harrison, who served as Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 2013 to 2017 before leading the national Democratic Party from 2021 to 2025, brings decades of political experience and deep roots in South Carolina to Vincent's campaign for the 7th Congressional District.

Jaime Harrison said, “From the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand, the people of South Carolina’s 7th District need a champion who will fight for jobs, opportunity, and a fair shot for every family. John Vincent is that leader, and I’m proud to support his campaign for Congress.”

Harrison's endorsement carries significant weight in South Carolina politics. As the first African American to chair both the South Carolina Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee, Harrison has been a transformative figure in American politics. His 2020 U.S. Senate campaign against Lindsey Graham broke fundraising records and energized Democratic voters across South Carolina, demonstrating his deep understanding of the state's political landscape.

"I am deeply honored to have Chairman Harrison's endorsement and support," said John Vincent, candidate for Congress in SC-7. "Jaime Harrison has dedicated his career to fighting for South Carolina families, expanding access to the ballot box, and building a Democratic Party that reflects the diversity and values of our state. His leadership has inspired countless South Carolinians—including me—to get involved in politics and fight for the change we want to see. I look forward to working with Jaime to bring real representation to the 7th District."

About John Vincent: John Vincent is a Retired Navy Command Master Chief (20 years of service) and served as a nuclear submarine navigator and led multi-service commands across seven bases. Following his service, he and his wife Deb founded a successful consulting firm, helping organizations—from Fortune 500 companies, healthcare groups, and municipal governments to local police and fire departments—master leadership under pressure. He is running for Congress in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District on a platform of putting #PeopleOverPolitics—fighting for affordable healthcare, quality public education, good-paying jobs, and dignity for all South Carolinians.

About Jaime Harrison: Jaime Harrison is a South Carolina statesman who served as Chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2021 to 2025 and Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party from 2013 to 2017. He currently is the host of the "At Our Table" Podcast Show. A native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Harrison graduated from Yale University and Georgetown University Law Center. His 2020 U.S. Senate campaign set national fundraising records and demonstrated the power of grassroots organizing in South Carolina.

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