National Cybersecurity Center Shares What Most People Overlook About Protecting Their Email

The National Cyber Security Center

Simple changes to your email security can reduce risk across banking, shopping, and social accounts in minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your email is usually the first thing that someone tries to access illegally. It links to password resets, financial accounts, personal information, and your entire network of friends, family members, and colleagues. The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) today shares what most people overlook about protecting their email and highlights common actions and simple, step-by-step instructions to reduce risk and stay in control. There are some key actions you should always be aware of.1. Use a Strong and Unique Password for Your EmailReusing passwords across accounts increases the risk of wider access if one is exposed. Creating a stronger password for your email helps limit that impact.Use a passphrase with a few unrelated words.Add a number you can remember.Use a unique password for your email that you never use across other accountsKeep your email password different from all accounts or use a password manager to key track of it for you.2. Add Multi-Factor Authentication for Extra ProtectionIf your password is exposed, it doesn’t matter how complex it is. Attackers can still access your account. Multi-factor authentication or MFA sends a code to your phone or app to confirm your identity before granting access. Around 70% of users have enabled it on at least one account, but you need it on all accounts.Turn on multi-factor authentication for your email.Use an authenticator app.Keep backup codes in a safe place.Make sure you are running the latest software versions: For your email. For your phone.3. Check Emails Carefully Before Clicking LinksFake emails are designed to look familiar, so you act without checking. Risk detection occurs through small details that emerge before any potential harm occurs.Check that the sender's name matches the email address.Hover over links to review the destination.Avoid sharing personal information through email.4. Review Your Email Settings to Maintain ControlYour email settings determine who can access your account and how you are alerted when someone signs in. Reviewing them helps you spot unexpected activity and respond early.Update your recovery email and phone number.Review devices that are currently signed in.Turn on alerts for new or unusual sign-ins.5. Secure the Accounts Linked to Your EmailUnauthorized email access gives attackers complete access to all accounts linked to the email, including banking and shopping accounts, as well as social media platforms that store personal and financial data.Review and secure banking and payment apps linked to your email.Check shopping accounts with saved payment details.Update passwords and enable added protection on social accounts.6. Stay Informed and Protect Your Email in Real TimeNew risks and data breaches continue to emerge, often without clear warning. Staying informed helps you respond early and reduce exposure.Sign up for NCC Cyber Alerts to receive timely updates and simple steps to protect your email and connected accounts.About the National Cybersecurity CenterThe National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a non-profit organization reimagining the relationship between humans and technology to create a safer digital world. Chartered by law in 2016, the National Cybersecurity Center unites communities, industry, academia, and government to provide tailored awareness, knowledge, and solutions to individuals and organizations, empowering them to safely navigate the digital world. From emerging technologies to everyday online safety, the National Cybersecurity Center is shaping the future of cybersecurity by ensuring that every person has the opportunity to participate securely in our connected world.

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